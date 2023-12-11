2024 Hyundai Kona Electric Is Cheaper Than Last Year

The entry-level 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SE starts at $34,010 including destination, which is cheaper than last year’s SE by $810. Impressive, considering the Kona EV’s raft of updates for the 2024 model year. It’s not just the SE that is cheaper — the whole lineup is. The SEL model, which gets a power bump from 133 to 201 horsepower, is now priced at $38,010, and the range-topping Limited is now $42,380 ($585 and $465 cheaper than the previous-gen Kona Electric, respectively). Though it's worth noting no Kona qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax incentive because it's made in the Korea.

For 2024, a range of improvements were made, the most important of which is the lengthening of the Kona Electric. Now about 6 inches longer, rear passengers get 3 more inches of legroom and the cargo space grows by 33%. Range has been improved slightly — it now sits at 261 miles of range from the previous year’s EPA-estimated 258 miles. This is thanks largely to improved aerodynamics via slippery 17-inch wheels and improved underbody panels. However, we have found the EV far exceeds its range estimates, with a 2023 model going 308 miles in the real-world Edmunds EV Range Test. Hopefully, the new model can pull off the same trick and crack 300 miles once we put one through its paces.