- The new Hyundai Kona Electric starts at $34,010 including destination.
- Hyundai's EV is also longer, adding more storage and legroom in back.
- The most expensive Kona Electric costs $42,380.
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric Is Cheaper Than Last Year
Lower pricing makes the Kona Electric more enticing than ever
The entry-level 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric SE starts at $34,010 including destination, which is cheaper than last year’s SE by $810. Impressive, considering the Kona EV’s raft of updates for the 2024 model year. It’s not just the SE that is cheaper — the whole lineup is. The SEL model, which gets a power bump from 133 to 201 horsepower, is now priced at $38,010, and the range-topping Limited is now $42,380 ($585 and $465 cheaper than the previous-gen Kona Electric, respectively). Though it's worth noting no Kona qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax incentive because it's made in the Korea.
For 2024, a range of improvements were made, the most important of which is the lengthening of the Kona Electric. Now about 6 inches longer, rear passengers get 3 more inches of legroom and the cargo space grows by 33%. Range has been improved slightly — it now sits at 261 miles of range from the previous year’s EPA-estimated 258 miles. This is thanks largely to improved aerodynamics via slippery 17-inch wheels and improved underbody panels. However, we have found the EV far exceeds its range estimates, with a 2023 model going 308 miles in the real-world Edmunds EV Range Test. Hopefully, the new model can pull off the same trick and crack 300 miles once we put one through its paces.
Improvements inside include standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Previously the SE model was the only way to get the projection software wirelessly. The smaller 10-inch screen has been replaced across the lineup by a larger 12.3-inch dual-screen setup that boasts a handful of helpful EV-specific menus like charging schedules. Also standard is the brand’s SmartSense driver assist system, which packs in features like Highway Driving Assist with auto-steer and adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, collision avoidance and detection, and more. Buyers will also be able to, in certain situations, use new Hyundai Pay functionality to pay for items like parking or charging via their cars, a new feature for 2024.
With the improvements and new pricing structure, the Kona Electric is now more competitive than ever. It’s cheaper than both the $39,550 Kia Niro EV and the $38,995 Volkswagen ID.4. Moreover, the Kona should be closer in size to the Kia Niro thanks to the longer wheelbase. It’ll be tough to choose between them when the Kona hits dealers, though Hyundai hasn’t said exactly when that will be.
Edmunds says
The Kona Electric is shaping up to be a serious alternative to the Kia Niro EV, our No. 1 pick in the small EV segment. With the longer wheelbase, the Kona should match the Kia in all the ways that matter, and the improvements to infotainment and its interior are nothing to scoff at either.