The Next Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Already Looks More Track-Focused

Look behind the front bumper and you'll no doubt notice the cut and flared fenders over the front wheel arches. They're not there to give this mule a Mad Max look but to accommodate some much wider front tires. These test cars are wearing the same carbon-fiber wheels from the last GT500, but not the same tires. This car is wearing Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires that measure 305/30 R20 up front and 315/30 R20 at the rear.

The R signifies that this is a much more serious tire — one that prioritizes ultimate grip on track — and an R compound like this wasn't offered on the previous GT500. It also needs to be sticky since it will have to handle even more power from the supercharged 5.2-liter V8. The last GT500 made 760 horsepower and 623 lb-ft of torque, but we expect both numbers to rise thanks to learnings from the 815-hp Mustang GTD. Expect outputs to be around 785 horsepower and torque to rise to around 650 lb-ft.

Another GT500 mule was spotted wearing the previous car's standard alloy wheels, but this time with R-compound Pirelli tires. All signs point to the next GT500 being an even more potent track weapon, and we can't wait to learn more about the next ultimate 'Stang. Stay tuned.