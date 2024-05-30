The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept Is the Off-Road EV We Really Want

Jeep just pulled the covers off its new global EV, the Wagoneer S. But there was a little surprise for those who attended the launch event. The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept isn't real yet, but it's proof that Jeep hasn't forgotten what it's all about, even as the brand sprints toward electrification.

The Trailhawk concept is a lifted, ruggedized version of the Wagoneer S. We can only assume it uses the Launch Edition's 100.5-kWh battery pack and has the same 600-horsepower output as the more road-biased version. That said, it features a tall lift, additional underbody protection, and unique wheels with chunky-looking all-terrain tires. There's also a unique front fascia and reworked rear bumpers that are far more rugged (to help you potentially bash your way over boulders). Jeep let us crawl around the inside of the Trailhawk concept, too. The interior is largely the same but the dashboard features neat blacked-out detailing and there are smaller detail changes like different door pockets and a lockable center console.