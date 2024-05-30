The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept Is the Off-Road EV We Really Want

Skip to main content

  • The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept is a fresh take on Jeep's first global EV.
  • It's more rugged, sits much higher off the ground, and looks ready to dig into the dirt.
  • The Trailhawk isn't real yet, but we sure hope Jeep builds it.

Jeep just pulled the covers off its new global EV, the Wagoneer S. But there was a little surprise for those who attended the launch event. The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept isn't real yet, but it's proof that Jeep hasn't forgotten what it's all about, even as the brand sprints toward electrification.

The Trailhawk concept is a lifted, ruggedized version of the Wagoneer S. We can only assume it uses the Launch Edition's 100.5-kWh battery pack and has the same 600-horsepower output as the more road-biased version. That said, it features a tall lift, additional underbody protection, and unique wheels with chunky-looking all-terrain tires. There's also a unique front fascia and reworked rear bumpers that are far more rugged (to help you potentially bash your way over boulders). Jeep let us crawl around the inside of the Trailhawk concept, too. The interior is largely the same but the dashboard features neat blacked-out detailing and there are smaller detail changes like different door pockets and a lockable center console.

Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept rear

While nothing about the Trailhawk is official yet, we think this one is headed for production. We saw it in person and everything looked ready to go. The wheel and tire package is serious, as is the elevated ride height. Plus, we really don't think Jeep would go through the trouble of redesigning its Trailhawk logo for the electric age if something like this wasn't too far down the pipeline.

Off-road versions of EVs might seem silly, but the instant torque of electric motors means hitting the trails in an electric car is actually far more elegant than dealing with reduction gears, transfer cases and crawl ratios. They can be done well, as Ford just proved with its Mustang Mach-E Rally (which proved to be fantastic right out of the box). We just hope Jeep follows through with the Trailhawk concept and builds it, because we're more than ready.

Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept front

Edmunds says

Please, Jeep, PLEASE build this.

