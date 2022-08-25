Review: 1,500 Miles in a 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline

We suspect terrain more challenging than sandy tracks and the occasional berm would eventually flummox the big, boxy Ford. But in general, the Timberline dismissed the light off-roading we put it through with a simple smack of the gums and a confident "I got this." Most SUVs find their way into parking lots at malls and covering ground between home and the kids' soccer practices, but you can expect the Timberline to do more.
A real do-it-all machine?
If all you ever really need to do is take the kiddos to camp and back, the Expedition has you covered there, too. The interior space is cavernous, sure, but put third-row seats down and slide the second-row seats forward, and you're granted access to 63.6 cubic feet of cargo space. If you need room for even more, dropping the second row gives more than 100 cubic feet of free air to work with. It's like having a whale's mouth on wheels, easily swallowing whole whatever you might need to throw inside.
It's hard to find an honest-to-goodness do-it-all machine these days. Most cars, trucks and SUVs present some sort of compromise, and the same is true of the Expedition, the most obvious of which is its size. It is ma-hoo-sive, and this isn't even the extended-wheelbase model (which isn't available in Timberline guise). Parking in cramped city lots results in an anxiety-inducing amount of seesawing at the wheel and razor-thin margins between the truck's exterior and those pesky parking spot lines.
Another con is the price. At $79,860 as tested, the Expedition Timberline ain't cheap. It's one of the most expensive Fords you can buy, and that might give potential buyers some pause. At the Timberline's base price of just over $72,000, it's an almost perfect deal. But at nearly $80,000 with add-ons, this is one pricey machine. We think buyers who have that kind of free cash will also have other options swirling around in their heads, too, but they should bear this in mind: The Expedition Timberline does almost everything well, something we rarely get to confidently say.