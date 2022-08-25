Review: 1,500 Miles in a 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline

The 2022 Expedition is a big softy

This isn't my first time in an Expedition from this generation. In 2020 I was handed the keys to one for a week, and while I didn't cover nearly the same amount of ground, there were a few key takeaways. Chief among them was, for something so big, it sure did ride harshly. I'm happy to report, however, that the refresh the Expedition received for 2022 has seemingly dialed that roughness right out. Off-road-oriented tires (courtesy of our test car's Timberline trim) with a juicy amount of sidewall certainly helped, though.

Bumps that would normally cause a harsh impact are rounded off, and the floatiness that leads to head toss in so many other body-on-frame machines has been dialed back to a minimum. Even backseat passengers were surprised with just how smoothly the big, bad Ford rode on I–5. There's so much space in the Expedition's rear quarters that it feels like those behind the driver and passenger are occasionally in a different county — but that isolated feel also adds an air of calm for rear occupants.

And it isn't just the Expedition's relaxing road manners that make long hauls with lots of gear easy. Ford's Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 (Ford, you might want to work on that naming scheme) was on board to help take some of the burden off our hands. It's part of the $9,220 501A option package that also grants a bigger center screen and upgraded audio system. Ford's Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 system works to keep the truck centered in the lane and maintain a set speed to the car in front. It worked almost flawlessly, though occasionally it ping-ponged the truck between the lane's markers. You still have to keep your eyes on the road, but being able to trust the system made most of our time on the interstate a cinch. Occasionally the cabin would get a little too quiet, and I'd look over my shoulder to find two fully grown men fast asleep in their green leather captain's chairs.

Yes, it really is green inside. A shade unique to the Timberline model, the cabin's leather is only available in what Ford calls Deep Cypress. It's accented by orange contrast stitching and orange accents on the Timberline's dashboard. It's the sort of above-and-beyond touch that elevates this Expedition to something special and is simply more interesting than black, tan or brown.