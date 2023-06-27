The S 63's plug-in powertrain can use the brakes to charge the battery when slowing down and is capable of some one-pedal driving. The car can automatically slow when you let off of the gas, and you can adjust how much the regenerative braking the S 63 will employ. The gas engine can also be used to charge the battery while driving, or you can simply plug it in at a Level 2 charging station.

The S 63 E Performance doesn't just excel at straight-line performance, be it acceleration or braking. With a sophisticated and sport-tuned air suspension, standard rear-axle steering, a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and big brakes capable of bringing what's likely close to a 3-ton car to a quick and short stop, the S-Class AMG is a surprisingly sporty sedan given it how comfortable and smooth it can be. Other performance upgrades include active engine mounts to cut down on unwanted vibrations and active anti-roll bars that can adjust their stiffness on the fly.

There's a lot going on underneath the sheetmetal to mask the car's size and weight, and Mercedes' engineers have managed to make a nearly 18-foot-long automobile handle like a smaller, lighter car. The rear-axle steering is particularly helpful here. It can adjust the angle of the rear wheels by up to 2.5 degrees, turning against the direction of the front wheels below 62 mph and turning with the front wheels at higher speeds. It makes the car feel more nimble and responsive at low speeds and also helps it feel more stable at high speeds. Some past rear-axle steering systems can feel odd and make the car feel unnatural, but not so in the AMG. Rear-axle steering also makes the car easier to park, a boon for the S 63 in tight lots.

The adaptive air suspension does an excellent job of balancing comfort and performance. An S-Class, even one tuned by AMG, should still be comfortable. Mercedes hasn't forgotten that. Adjustable drive modes allow the car to be soft and compliant in the city, stiffening up in the Sport+ setting on winding roads. The car still feels big, especially on the tight Malibu roads that constituted part of our drive route. There are few places where you can really make use of the car's power. But it feels sporty in corners, with only a moderate amount of body roll.