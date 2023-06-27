- AMG's biggest cruiser uses a plug-in hybrid turbocharged V8 powertrain.
- The battery uses technology related to what's in Mercedes' Formula 1 cars.
- Sport-tuned handling and quick acceleration build on the S-Class' premium feel.
2024 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance Is a Killer Q Ship
More than 1,000 lb-ft of torque in a four-door luxury sedan
Historically, performance and efficiency haven't gone hand in hand. In the 1970s, strict fuel economy standards and the move to unleaded fuel choked performance, and even big V8 engines made middling horsepower figures. Things normalized around the turn of the century, and today cars are more powerful and efficient than ever. Hybrid technology was first popularized in cars like the Toyota Prius, but today's hybrids include potent performance cars like the new 2024 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance.
The engineers at Mercedes-Benz's performance division have thrown everything at the new S-Class AMG. The current S-Class is already one of the most luxurious cars on the road. Not only does the E Performance powertrain make it faster than the last S 63 AMG, it consumes a lot less fuel, too.
Permanently excited
While other AMGs, like the current W206-generation C 63, have regretfully dropped their cylinder counts in an effort to conserve fuel, the S 63 E Performance continues to use a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine making 603 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. Like all other S-Class variants, the S 63 features a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. But the V8 doesn't have to go it alone this round. The S-Class AMG is now a plug-in hybrid with an electric motor at the rear axle and a combined total output of 791 horsepower and 1,055 lb-ft of torque. Vehicles with similar torque specs include the Tesla Model S Plaid, Koenigsegg CC850 and Ford F-250 Super Duty.
As a plug-in hybrid, the S 63 can drive for short distances on electricity alone. Mercedes hasn't announced range figures for the U.S., but we expect it to offer around 20 miles of pure-electric driving when the 13.1-kWh battery pack is fully charged. The lithium-ion battery uses some technology that was partially developed by the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 team. One major benefit is that the battery is energy-dense for its size, meaning more range and power without adding weight.
The S 63's electric motor is mounted at the rear axle, not in between the engine and transmission as in most other hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Per Mercedes, advantages of this layout include being able to spread out the motor's available torque over the V8's entire rev range and better weight balance, important in such a large car. The motor uses permanent magnets and is paired with its own two-speed transmission, with the battery pack sitting just above it in the car's rear. Computers and the all-wheel-drive system sort out where the power from the hybrid powertrain needs to go. The S-Class has always been a tech-forward car, so this seems like the natural evolution for the AMG-tuned model.
1,055-foot wave
Complicated as the powertrain may be, it all works seamlessly together. Dip your foot into the throttle and a wave of torque swells and moves the S 63 E Performance forward with verve that's almost unsettling in a car this big. The electric motor helps the car feel quick from a dead stop, filling in low-end power until the V8's turbos spool up. But because the electric motor can supply its power more evenly over the rev range, power feels strong and smooth all the way to redline. The nine-speed automatic upshifts so quickly it's nearly neck-snapping. Mercedes estimates the new S 63 will go from zero to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds, though we'll have to confirm that figure ourselves at our test track.
Around town, the S 63 feels quick but manageable. The stroke of the accelerator pedal doesn't feel overly long, so you don't have to really push it down to get the engine to respond. But the response is even enough that the car doesn't feel nervous or overly touchy at low speeds. There's a lot of power on tap, so passing and merging are effortless. The car feels quick while running on pure electricity with the V8 turned off. One of the best parts about the plug-in hybrid system is being able to drive on electricity alone. You can leave your neighborhood in the morning without your AMG's V8 waking up the neighbors, firing it up as soon as you hit open roads. The electric motor's quiet operation and smooth acceleration lend itself to the S-Class' refined and luxurious demeanor.
The S 63's plug-in powertrain can use the brakes to charge the battery when slowing down and is capable of some one-pedal driving. The car can automatically slow when you let off of the gas, and you can adjust how much the regenerative braking the S 63 will employ. The gas engine can also be used to charge the battery while driving, or you can simply plug it in at a Level 2 charging station.
The S 63 E Performance doesn't just excel at straight-line performance, be it acceleration or braking. With a sophisticated and sport-tuned air suspension, standard rear-axle steering, a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and big brakes capable of bringing what's likely close to a 3-ton car to a quick and short stop, the S-Class AMG is a surprisingly sporty sedan given it how comfortable and smooth it can be. Other performance upgrades include active engine mounts to cut down on unwanted vibrations and active anti-roll bars that can adjust their stiffness on the fly.
There's a lot going on underneath the sheetmetal to mask the car's size and weight, and Mercedes' engineers have managed to make a nearly 18-foot-long automobile handle like a smaller, lighter car. The rear-axle steering is particularly helpful here. It can adjust the angle of the rear wheels by up to 2.5 degrees, turning against the direction of the front wheels below 62 mph and turning with the front wheels at higher speeds. It makes the car feel more nimble and responsive at low speeds and also helps it feel more stable at high speeds. Some past rear-axle steering systems can feel odd and make the car feel unnatural, but not so in the AMG. Rear-axle steering also makes the car easier to park, a boon for the S 63 in tight lots.
The adaptive air suspension does an excellent job of balancing comfort and performance. An S-Class, even one tuned by AMG, should still be comfortable. Mercedes hasn't forgotten that. Adjustable drive modes allow the car to be soft and compliant in the city, stiffening up in the Sport+ setting on winding roads. The car still feels big, especially on the tight Malibu roads that constituted part of our drive route. There are few places where you can really make use of the car's power. But it feels sporty in corners, with only a moderate amount of body roll.
The ultimate sleeper
Part of the appeal of all AMG-tuned S-Classes is how understated they are, with little exterior differentiation between them and the standard models. (The quad exhaust tips are often the biggest tell). This is a big, comfortable luxury sedan with a massive heart — in other words, a classic sleeper. At a stoplight, the S 63 E Performance will outgun most cars on the road, and it can do so with a full load of passengers.
The interior is nearly identical to the standard S-Class, save for items like AMG sport seats and an AMG steering wheel. The S 63's interior just as comfortable and spacious, and it's available with all of the same in-car tech and driver aids.
Pricing hasn't been announced, but given that an S 580 starts at about $125,000, we wouldn't be surprised if the base price of the new S 63 E Performance pushed $200,000. That's about the same price as a Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive. That car is lighter and handles better than the S-Class, but the Mercedes feels much more luxurious than the Porsche and offers better tech and more advanced driving aids.
Outside of the Panamera, the S 63 doesn't have any direct competition. The new BMW 7 Series doesn't yet offer a M- or Alpina-tuned variant to compete against the AMG. Audi's RS 6 and RS 7 Avant are close in spirit, but their engine-only powertrains are significantly less potent than the Merc. You can get plug-ins, and you can get performance cars, but it's rare to find a car that offers both, unless you go with a two-seat supercar like the McLaren Artura or Ferrari 296.
Edmunds says
The S 63 E Performance combines Mercedes luxury with AMG performance, and it's the only way to get an S-Class that features both a V8 and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. We only wish it still had the hood ornament.