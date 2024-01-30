This SUV is elegant on the outside and handsome inside, with an interior that could rival a BMW or Mercedes. Mazda has lacked a solid midsize SUV in its lineup for some time now, so the CX-70 could be a hit if the price is right.

True Mazda enthusiasts will be happy to know that the CX-70 comes standard with a turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine. This should come with 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. Higher trims will get the more powerful version, likely putting out 340 hp and 369 lb-ft. And like the CX-90, this SUV rides on a rear-wheel-drive-biased platform that should help it handle better than rivals that shunt more power to the front axle. For those who prioritize efficiency over excitement, there is also a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid available, which should offer roughly 26 miles of all-electric range.