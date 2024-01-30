- New midsize SUV that's essentially a two-row CX-90
- Standard turbocharged inline-six cylinder or optional plug-in hybrid engine
- Rounds out the lineup of Mazda SUVs (at least for now)
The 2025 Mazda CX-70 Could Be the Missing Piece in the Automaker's Lineup
Or will it just steal sales from its bigger sibling?
Mazda has a healthy lineup of sport-utility vehicles, starting with the small but affordable CX-30 and culminating in the three-row CX-90. There is, however, a bit of a gap in Mazda's offerings: a roomy SUV for five. That changes with the impending release of the new 2025 Mazda CX-70, which is nearly the same size as the CX-90, but removes the third row for maximum passenger comfort.
As a midsize SUV, the Mazda CX-70 will compete against a healthy list of alternatives, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Honda Passport, Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and the upcoming Toyota Crown Signia. Shoppers have more than enough options to pick from in this segment, and we’ll be eager to put the CX-70 through our full range of testing to see where we rank it in the pack.
This SUV is elegant on the outside and handsome inside, with an interior that could rival a BMW or Mercedes. Mazda has lacked a solid midsize SUV in its lineup for some time now, so the CX-70 could be a hit if the price is right.
True Mazda enthusiasts will be happy to know that the CX-70 comes standard with a turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine. This should come with 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. Higher trims will get the more powerful version, likely putting out 340 hp and 369 lb-ft. And like the CX-90, this SUV rides on a rear-wheel-drive-biased platform that should help it handle better than rivals that shunt more power to the front axle. For those who prioritize efficiency over excitement, there is also a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid available, which should offer roughly 26 miles of all-electric range.
Interior is a cut above
Mazda used its full bag of tricks on the CX-70’s interior, including the usual pairing of beautiful materials with a clean design. Everything you see and touch feels like what you'd find in a luxury SUV, which gives the Mazda a major edge over its non-luxury price rivals. We also love Mazda’s use of physical buttons to control all of the car’s major functions, which helps keep distracted driving to a minimum. There’s a new red Nappa leather option that looks fantastic, especially against dark-colored exterior paint.
Perhaps the biggest selling point for the CX-70 is its exceptional passenger space. The second row in particular affords ample legroom and adequate headroom. The cargo area is also generous with additional storage below the floor. While this midsize SUV isn't perfect, the interior is one of the CX-70’s strongest wins.
The CX-70's tech offerings are a mixed bag, unfortunately. On one hand, the optional 12.3-inch display carried over from the CX-90 is much bigger and better than those in other Mazda vehicles. Features like wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and built-in Amazon Alexa integration are highlights. That said, touchscreen functionality is only allowed within the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto environments, so the native software must be controlled with a dial located rear of the shifter and cupholders. There’s a reason why the industry is moving to touchscreen setups, and we think Mazda should get on board.
Mazda is bringing a handful of new safety features to the CX-70, including Unresponsive Driver Support, which can safely pull the car over if the driver isn't actively controlling the vehicle, as in a medical emergency. This joins the list of available safety tech such as adaptive cruise control, active lane keeping assistance and cross-traffic warning.
Edmunds says
The Mazda CX-70 has the right size and looks to be a very appealing option in the segment. Price will likely be the biggest factor in whether or not the new SUV ends up being a success story.