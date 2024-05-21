The next day, I had the opportunity to take the CX-70 PHEV on a longer drive route. It featured the same powertrain configuration as the CX-90 PHEV, and I still got the odd "shift" in EV mode. Once the gas engine fired up, however, it felt pleasantly different from the CX-90 PHEV. There were no lurches in stop-and-go traffic, making the two-row feel more driveable in the city. There were also no stumbles as the eight-speed transmission rowed through its gears.

If you're set on a Mazda plug-in but don't need three rows of seating, I'd suggest the CX-70 PHEV. The extra year seems to have paid off in terms of powertrain refinement.

Familiar on the inside

When I first jumped into the CX-90, I marveled at how tight the back seat was. Like some sort of reverse TARDIS, the interior felt smaller than the exterior dimensions suggested. I slammed the second-row seat back as far as it could go, and I still had to move the front passenger seat forward to fit my daughter's rear-facing child seat behind.

Unfortunately, knocking out the third row doesn't mean the CX-70's second row is any more spacious. There's plenty of headroom, even for my 6-foot-4-inch frame, but sitting behind myself reveals a midsize SUV with compromised legroom. The elevated stadium-style seats help give vertical legroom, but it's not cavernous. A few of the CX-70's mainstream rivals, including the Honda Passport, feel more breathable from the back row.

However, cargo room is a generous 39.6 cubic feet with the rear seats up, which is slightly less than the Passport but about 10 cubic feet more than a Lexus RX. With a boxy hatch opening and no intrusion from the wheelwells, the CX-70's cargo area is useful and usable.