The Mazda CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid's Troublesome Transmission, Explained

But since we've taken delivery of our CX-90, we've noticed that it lacks the smooth, linear acceleration you might expect from a pure electric vehicle. Instead, as you set off, you feel the kinds of commotion associated with a gasoline powertrain, just without the noise.

What Mazda says

To find out what was going on, we reached out to Dave Coleman, Mazda's manager of vehicle dynamics for North America. "The shifting you’re feeling in EV mode is actual shifting," he said. "The electric motor is between the engine and transmission, so the transmission is active no matter which power unit is working."

So that explains the shifting-type behavior, but it begs the question: Why build it like that? Coleman points out that, contrary to common belief, electric motors have powerbands similar to gasoline engines. "You can get more performance from a smaller motor if you use a transmission to keep the motor at an appropriate rpm," Coleman said. "If you’re making a pure EV, it's usually cheaper and easier to just use a bigger motor rather than adding a transmission. But in our case, we already have a transmission."

There's more to it. Coleman also notes that the way the CX-90's all-wheel-drive system controls chassis behavior plays a role. "We vary the amount of coupling between the front and rear axles through the wet clutch that sends torque to the front wheels," he said. "This changes the amount of yaw damping, which affects both the steering response and effort, so we can dial in steering behavior, and even tweak it for different situations." By sending both power sources through the same transmission, Coleman says Mazda can keep this control consistent.