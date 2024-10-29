2025 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring Costs $94,900, Ordering Opens November 7

Buyers who aren't so keen on shelling out nearly $100K for a Gravity SUV will have to wait a little while longer for less expensive models to arrive. "The Gravity Touring model is planned for late 2025," Lucid said in a statement, and it will cost $79,900, again excluding the company's unspecified destination fee.

Like the Air, the Gravity will use Lucid's 900-volt electrical architecture allowing for fast-charging speeds and (hopefully) excellent overall efficiency. Lucid previously said the Gravity will have a maximum tow rating of 6,000 pounds and will offer 112 cubic feet of cargo space with its rear seats folded flat.

Lucid hasn't confirmed the availability of Gravity models beyond the Touring and Grand Touring. We could see a rear-wheel-drive Pure, and our fingers are definitely crossed for a high-performance Sapphire. Of course, Lucid has plenty of other things up its sleeve, including a new sub-$50,000 midsize SUV.

We look forward to driving and testing the Lucid Gravity early next year.