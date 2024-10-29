- Order books for the fully electric Lucid Gravity SUV open on November 7.
- The Gravity Grand Touring comes first, priced from $94,900 not including an unspecified destination charge.
- Lucid will add the $79,900 Gravity Touring in late 2025.
2025 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring Costs $94,900, Ordering Opens November 7
The $79,900 Gravity Touring will arrive in late 2025
The Lucid Gravity electric SUV is finally ready for prime time. Lucid will officially open the online configurator and ordering site for the Gravity SUV on Thursday, November 7, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific, though you'll only be able to spec and reserve the range-topping Gravity Grand Touring, which costs $94,900, not including an unknown destination charge.
A few of the Gravity's final specs are still TBD as of this writing. Right now, Lucid says the Grand Touring will have "more than 800 horsepower" and a "projected range surpassing 440 miles." Considering how well the Lucid Air performs, we expect good things from the Gravity.
Buyers who aren't so keen on shelling out nearly $100K for a Gravity SUV will have to wait a little while longer for less expensive models to arrive. "The Gravity Touring model is planned for late 2025," Lucid said in a statement, and it will cost $79,900, again excluding the company's unspecified destination fee.
Like the Air, the Gravity will use Lucid's 900-volt electrical architecture allowing for fast-charging speeds and (hopefully) excellent overall efficiency. Lucid previously said the Gravity will have a maximum tow rating of 6,000 pounds and will offer 112 cubic feet of cargo space with its rear seats folded flat.
Lucid hasn't confirmed the availability of Gravity models beyond the Touring and Grand Touring. We could see a rear-wheel-drive Pure, and our fingers are definitely crossed for a high-performance Sapphire. Of course, Lucid has plenty of other things up its sleeve, including a new sub-$50,000 midsize SUV.
We look forward to driving and testing the Lucid Gravity early next year.