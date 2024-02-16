In one lane, we have our very own (we bought it with our own money, thank you very much) Lucid Air Grand Touring. During our instrumented testing, this 819-horsepower, all-wheel-drive EV hit 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds and did away with the quarter mile in 10.7 seconds at nearly 132 mph. Accompanying you on this rapid ride is a cavernous interior full of leather, wood, the latest tech and a massive panoramic sunroof. It's serene, comfortable, and demands almost nothing of the driver other than to keep the steering wheel pointing straight ahead.

Lining up alongside the Lucid Air is the Acura NSX Type S. Here in its final form (RIP), the Type S utilizes both a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine and three electric motors (two on the front axle and one for the rear) to churn out a combined 600 horsepower. Those electric motors provide not only instant throttle response but can also be used for torque vectoring, giving the NSX Type S incredible traction out of slow- and medium-speed corners.