- It's super-EV vs. supercar in the latest Edmunds U-Drags race.
- Our long-term Lucid Air Grand Touring packs all-wheel drive and 819 horsepower.
- The NSX Type S makes a combined 600 horsepower by way of a twin-turbo V6 and three electric motors.
The Latest Edmunds U-Drags Pits the Lucid Air Supersedan Against Acura's NSX Type S Supercar
Is the EV party trick enough to hold off a supercar?
These days, it's hard to fault the efficacy of electric propulsion when it comes to all-out acceleration. Today, it's not the least bit uncommon for an EV to sprint to 60 in under 4 seconds and blitz the quarter mile in less than 12 seconds and at head-spinning speeds. What was once only possible by supercars just a couple of decades ago is now almost commonplace. But in the crucible that is Edmunds U-Drags, is raw power enough to best, say, a supercar? Funny you should ask.
In one lane, we have our very own (we bought it with our own money, thank you very much) Lucid Air Grand Touring. During our instrumented testing, this 819-horsepower, all-wheel-drive EV hit 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds and did away with the quarter mile in 10.7 seconds at nearly 132 mph. Accompanying you on this rapid ride is a cavernous interior full of leather, wood, the latest tech and a massive panoramic sunroof. It's serene, comfortable, and demands almost nothing of the driver other than to keep the steering wheel pointing straight ahead.
Lining up alongside the Lucid Air is the Acura NSX Type S. Here in its final form (RIP), the Type S utilizes both a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine and three electric motors (two on the front axle and one for the rear) to churn out a combined 600 horsepower. Those electric motors provide not only instant throttle response but can also be used for torque vectoring, giving the NSX Type S incredible traction out of slow- and medium-speed corners.
Edmunds says
From previous U-Drags, we all know our 5,200-pound Lucid Air is a bullet in a straight line, but it struggles with the slowing down and turning stuff. So why not match it up against the Acura NSX Type S? It might not be as fast but its carbon-ceramic brakes and trick all-wheel-drive system give it a definite leg up on the Lucid. Can the Lucid stand up to the challenge or will it wither under the pressure (and its weight)? Check out our latest installment of U-Drags to find out!