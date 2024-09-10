- Lucid is working on a smaller platform for more affordable vehicles.
- The first will be a midsize SUV.
- The midsize EV will have a similar range to rivals but with a smaller battery.
Lucid Shows Sub-$50,000 SUV for the First Time
Smaller car, big ramifications
Lucid has just teased its forthcoming midsize SUV at its Technology & Manufacturing Day. We reported in May that the California-based luxury EV automaker would build a midsize crossover EV for less than $50,000, and now we have our first image of the yet-unnamed EV. The new platform will open up Lucid's lineup to far more than just the two vehicles it makes right now, and the midsize SUV pictured above will be the first to use it. Lucid also gave us an initial timeline for the midsizer, saying "[the] platform is scheduled to start production in late 2026."
Lucid also said that the midsize SUV will achieve the same range as rivals, but with a more compact battery. The most direct rival for the upcoming Lucid is the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, and the 350+ model we tested on our real-world Edmunds EV Range Test achieved 345 miles of range on a single charge. The EQE SUV uses a battery pack of just over 90 kWh, but Lucid says here it can get similar range figures with a smaller battery, which brings multiple advantages. The most obvious one is a lower weight, which would make the crossover better to drive. It also means more options when it comes to clever packaging because the battery will take up less space in the floor of the car.
Lucid kept any more detail than that under wraps, but from the teaser image we saw here, it's clear the midsize SUV will take much of its design from other Lucid models. The sculpted hood, aerodynamic proportions, and windshield pillars that sweep up from the base of the hood to the rear of the car all match the design themes found on the Air and Gravity, the brand's two other models.
Speaking of the Gravity, the brand's upcoming three-row SUV, Lucid confirmed that it will come with Tesla's NACS charging port. That means it will have access to Tesla's vast array of Superchargers once it goes on sale in 2025.