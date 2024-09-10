Lucid has just teased its forthcoming midsize SUV at its Technology & Manufacturing Day. We reported in May that the California-based luxury EV automaker would build a midsize crossover EV for less than $50,000, and now we have our first image of the yet-unnamed EV. The new platform will open up Lucid's lineup to far more than just the two vehicles it makes right now, and the midsize SUV pictured above will be the first to use it. Lucid also gave us an initial timeline for the midsizer, saying "[the] platform is scheduled to start production in late 2026."

Lucid also said that the midsize SUV will achieve the same range as rivals, but with a more compact battery. The most direct rival for the upcoming Lucid is the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, and the 350+ model we tested on our real-world Edmunds EV Range Test achieved 345 miles of range on a single charge. The EQE SUV uses a battery pack of just over 90 kWh, but Lucid says here it can get similar range figures with a smaller battery, which brings multiple advantages. The most obvious one is a lower weight, which would make the crossover better to drive. It also means more options when it comes to clever packaging because the battery will take up less space in the floor of the car.