- The 2025 Cadillac Escalade is updated with styling and functional enhancements borrowed from the Escalade IQ EV.
- A dash-spanning 55-inch display is the most obvious upgrade inside.
- Long-wheelbase ESV and performance-oriented V models continue to be available, but the diesel engine is dropped.
- Enters production in late 2024.
2025 Cadillac Escalade Refresh Features the Huge Screen From the Escalade IQ EV
Still large and in charge
There are flashier ways to make an entrance in a six-figure vehicle — the GMC Hummer EV and Tesla Cybertruck come to mind — but for our money, the classic Cadillac Escalade still rules at the Mastro's valet stand. And that trend is sure to continue for the 2025 model, which updates the exterior and cabin to more closely match those of the upcoming Escalade IQ electric SUV. For the IQ's gas-burning sibling, that means a redesigned front fascia and narrower headlights on the outside, and a tidier seating environment with a seriously impressive new display screen on the inside.
Diesel is no more
The standard 6.2-liter V8 carries forward from the previous Escalade. With 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque on tap, the Escalade never feels like it wants for more power. Though ultimate acceleration is average for the class — a previously tested example of the pre-refresh model yielded a zero to 60 mph time of 6.7 seconds — burying the throttle at speed moves the 'Slade forward with authority. The fact that the 10-speed automatic always seems to be in the right gear adds to the feeling that sprightly acceleration is available right when you need it.
Of course, this wouldn't be an Escalade without excess; for those who desire whipcrack acceleration, a rorty exhaust and a more sinister body kit, the Escalade-V surely suffices. It's motivated by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that develops an exceptional 682 horsepower and 652 lb-ft of torque. That's enough to launch the big SUV from zero to 60 mph in an Edmunds-tested 4.8 seconds. Both the Escalade and the long-wheelbase Escalade ESV variant are available with either powertrain.
Unfortunately, the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six diesel that gave last year's Escalade best-in-class fuel economy ratings is no more. Though it was rated at an astounding 23 mpg in the EPA's combined cycle, the take rate was too low to justify its return for the updated Escalade.
Awesome new screen
The 2025 Escalade's interior is to the upcoming, all-electric Escalade IQ's cabin as Gus Van Sant's Psycho is to the Alfred Hitchcock original. Err, that is to say it's nearly a shot-for-shot remake. The most obvious tell is the implementation of the IQ's 55-inch curved display that spans nearly the entire width of the dashboard. It's split in two segments, with the instrument panel and central touchscreen elements shared across a 35-inch display, with a secondary 20-inch unit alongside, in front of the passenger. The passenger's screen is even polarized so the driver can't see from their angle. That makes it so the front occupant can watch streaming content from YouTube or Hulu (among other apps) without distracting the pilot.
The center console is also redesigned and no longer features a vertical shift lever; transmission selection duties are now handled by a stalk attached to the steering column. That frees up space in the console for a large infotainment system controller and volume knob — both with classy knurled edges — and a third screen dedicated to climate controls.
One of the most technologically advanced large SUVs
The Escalade has long been a tech showcase for GM, and the 2025 model is no exception. That widescreen layout is a showstopper, and, unlike the Escalade IQ, will feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.
Other highlights include a 19-speaker AKG audio system, which is upgraded to 36 speakers on upper trim levels and 40 if you select the Executive Second Row package. That package, which will also feature in the Escalade IQ, replaces the second row's middle seats with a full-length console and adds stowable tray tables, dual wireless charging pads, dual 12.6-inch entertainment screens, and two speakers in each of the massaging second-row seats.
Every 2025 Escalade will come standard with GM's hands-free Super Cruise system with three years of service. In a recent Edmunds test of hands-free driving systems, we determined Super Cruise was superior to similar features from Ford and BMW.
Edmunds says
The 2025 Cadillac Escalade might just be a refresh of the current model, but the enhancements make it clear that Lincoln, Lexus, Jeep and other players in the luxury full-size class will have to try a little harder.