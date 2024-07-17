Diesel is no more

The standard 6.2-liter V8 carries forward from the previous Escalade. With 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque on tap, the Escalade never feels like it wants for more power. Though ultimate acceleration is average for the class — a previously tested example of the pre-refresh model yielded a zero to 60 mph time of 6.7 seconds — burying the throttle at speed moves the 'Slade forward with authority. The fact that the 10-speed automatic always seems to be in the right gear adds to the feeling that sprightly acceleration is available right when you need it.

Of course, this wouldn't be an Escalade without excess; for those who desire whipcrack acceleration, a rorty exhaust and a more sinister body kit, the Escalade-V surely suffices. It's motivated by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that develops an exceptional 682 horsepower and 652 lb-ft of torque. That's enough to launch the big SUV from zero to 60 mph in an Edmunds-tested 4.8 seconds. Both the Escalade and the long-wheelbase Escalade ESV variant are available with either powertrain.

Unfortunately, the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six diesel that gave last year's Escalade best-in-class fuel economy ratings is no more. Though it was rated at an astounding 23 mpg in the EPA's combined cycle, the take rate was too low to justify its return for the updated Escalade.