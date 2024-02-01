More controlled and plenty capable off-road

Any fears the loss of the V8 would be a detriment to the GX can be set aside. There's plenty of power available at low rpm for cruising around town but the engine isn't afraid to dish out more of a punch when you want it. Of course the engine is only part of the equation here. The 10-speed automatic it's bolted to is well geared for the engine's broad powerband and is capable of swapping gears in a very smooth and Lexus-like manner. While there are the options for sportier drive modes that sharpen throttle response and alter the shift programming, we found the GX was the most comfortable in its standard drive mode.

Another major differentiator between the new and the outgoing GX is its chassis. The GA-F platform (that's what Lexus calls it) is shared with the larger Lexus LX and is stronger, lighter and more resistant to twisting than the GX's previous underpinnings. During our time behind the wheel, we found the new GX to be significantly tighter-feeling, less sloppy and with far more accurate steering than the older model. We were also pleased with the tuning of the GX's brakes. The pedal was firm, with most of the braking power coming in very early in the pedal stroke, but they were still easy to control and smooth stops were second nature.

All of this increased refinement and smooth, extra power might lead you to believe that the GX rides on a nicely upholstered leather pillow, but that's where you'd be wrong. Remember, the GX is a body-on-frame SUV with moderate off-road intentions, so it rides a bit like a truck. Even on smoother roads the GX feels a bit stiff-legged, and it can get downright choppy when the surface degrades. The Luxury trim's 22-inch wheels and low-profile tires do the ride no favors, but even the 18-inch wheels, and their 33-inch tires, don't make a major difference to the overall ride quality in the GX. The look and feel of the GX might make you forget about the GX's off-road capability, but the ride never will.