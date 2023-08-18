Our latest video comparison test is a bit different. Instead of two direct competitors, we posed a rather fun question: If you had $150,000 to spend on an American-made high-performance luxury car, how would you spend it? We chose two very different vehicles in the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V and the 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring.

We’re judging the pair on a few criteria: how they perform when driving quickly, how they do in everyday commuting, and what features they offer to justify their considerable price tags. In our video, we subject the duo to three challenges. We think the winner is the better choice for your American bucks.