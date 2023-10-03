Cadillac Is Refreshing the Escalade for 2025: Everything You Need to Know

Big changes inside the 2025 Escalade

One area that's sure to get a shakeup is the interior, specifically the dashboard and interior screen layout. Our spy shots show the entire panel has been obscured and that's likely to hide changes that also closely mirror what we've seen in the Escalade IQ and the Lyriq. The double-layer OLED screen layout will be ditched for a setup more like what's found in the Escalade IQ. That means a single panel screen that spans across the leftmost two-thirds of the dashboard. It's possible Cadillac might also add in the passenger screen that's found in the Escalade IQ, but that part of the dash remains too obscure to tell for sure.

Another major change will be the new steering wheel. We've already seen this same design in the Lyriq and the electric Escalade before, but it seems the gas-powered Escalade will be getting the same wheel as the ones found in Caddy's EVs. The wheel features two main spokes, with touch-sensitive panels on either side of the airbag cover.

Lastly, the center console will essentially mirror what's found in the Escalade IQ. There, a touchscreen that rises up to meet the leading edge of the dashboard will serve as the main controller for all of the car's HVAC functions. There will also likely be a rotary knob of some kind to help users manipulate the main infotainment screen.