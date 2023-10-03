- The Escalade gets a new look for 2025.
- The changes mirror what we've already seen on the 2025 Escalade IQ.
- The interior gets a big shakeup, and the Escalade-V will return.
Cadillac Is Refreshing the Escalade for 2025: Everything You Need to Know
New looks, new tech, same engines
Despite Cadillac's current heavy push toward electrification with the Lyriq, Celestiq and now the Escalade IQ, the gas-powered Escalade is still the brand's most important car. The Escalade has been brand-defining since the second-generation's debut in 2002 and its cachet has only grown since then. Now, for 2025, the Escalade is getting a face-lift, and it's taking cues from its electric twin. Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Cadillac Escalade.
2025 Cadillac Escalade: What's new?
The 2025 model year is going to bring with it a relatively small shakeup to the current Escalade formula. As with all face-lifts, the exterior styling will get a little makeover with elements that are drawn from the all-electric Escalade IQ. Our spy photographers captured images of the refreshed Escalade with camouflage on the front and rear ends, but peering through the camo we can see that the exterior styling is leaning more toward the brand's design language on the recently unveiled IQ.
The headlights look to have been moved from the top left and right corners of the front fascia to vertical elements that span the length of the bumper's outer edges. The front grille also appears to have been slightly reprofiled and appears to have a new design to it. The changes at the rear are less noticeable, and it's likely the back of the Escalade won't change much at all when the 2025 model year comes around.
Big changes inside the 2025 Escalade
One area that's sure to get a shakeup is the interior, specifically the dashboard and interior screen layout. Our spy shots show the entire panel has been obscured and that's likely to hide changes that also closely mirror what we've seen in the Escalade IQ and the Lyriq. The double-layer OLED screen layout will be ditched for a setup more like what's found in the Escalade IQ. That means a single panel screen that spans across the leftmost two-thirds of the dashboard. It's possible Cadillac might also add in the passenger screen that's found in the Escalade IQ, but that part of the dash remains too obscure to tell for sure.
Another major change will be the new steering wheel. We've already seen this same design in the Lyriq and the electric Escalade before, but it seems the gas-powered Escalade will be getting the same wheel as the ones found in Caddy's EVs. The wheel features two main spokes, with touch-sensitive panels on either side of the airbag cover.
Lastly, the center console will essentially mirror what's found in the Escalade IQ. There, a touchscreen that rises up to meet the leading edge of the dashboard will serve as the main controller for all of the car's HVAC functions. There will also likely be a rotary knob of some kind to help users manipulate the main infotainment screen.
Long-wheelbase Escalade-V incoming
One more thing to note about these spy shots are the oh-so-familliar squared-off tailpipes. The only hitch is they appear on the long-wheelbase ESV version of the gas-powered Escalade. This means two things. The first is that the 682-horsepower Escalade-V will live on for the incomming refresh and that it will also be offered on the brand's longer, extended-wheelbase Escalade. There are also some new wheel designs incoming with the new refresh.
Edmunds says
These changes represent an attempt for Cadillac to merge the designs of the IQ and the regular Escalade, and we're glad to see the high-powered Escalade-V will be making a return in 2025.