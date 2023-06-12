The Toyota Land Cruiser Is Coming Back to America

Like many other big Toyota products, the current Land Cruiser — which is sold in a number of other markets across the globe — is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic that sends power to every wheel via the Land Cruiser's four-wheel-drive system. It's a classic body-on-frame SUV that can be had with either two or three rows, and it comes with a glut of off-road specific features. Some of them include a rear-mounted Torsen limited-slip differential, a front locking differential, electronically adjustable sway bars for better stability, and a number of off-road-specific software features like Multi-Terrain Select, Downhill Assist Control and Crawl Control. It also features hydraulic power-assisted steering, something most new cars have eschewed in favor of electronically assisted units.

While specs might change, there's little doubt that when it does arrive, the Land Cruiser will be an impressive off-roader and will likely retake the crown as Toyota's toughest truck. Stay tuned for more details as the Land Cruiser's comeback nears fruition.