- The Toyota Land Cruiser is back!
- After the last Land Cruiser was discontinued in 2021, the 300 series will likely return in 2024.
- We don't have many details beyond that yet, however.
The Toyota Land Cruiser Is Coming Back to America
Frankly, we couldn't be happier
When Toyota announced it was killing off the Land Cruiser in the United States, a collective sigh was let out from enthusiasts all over. Toyota's hand-built, go-anywhere, do-anything body-on-frame giant that was well-loved by hardcore off-roaders and fans of the brand was no more, at least here in the States. A new model, the 300 series, was released and we were certain it would never see our shores, but we were wrong. Toyota's U.S. Instagram account just confirmed what we once thought was impossible: The Land Cruiser is coming back.
The current Land Cruiser has been on sale overseas for a while now, but Toyota has never let on that its legendary off-roader would make it stateside. Now we know it's coming for sure, and to say we're excited would be an understatement. Why did Toyota make this decision? It's hard to know for sure, but it's likely the brand has seen success with its latest batch of big SUVs and trucks (namely the Sequoia and Tundra), and demand for those products might carry over to the Land Cruiser, too. After all, the Sequoia and Land Cruiser, despite looking to fill similar roles, are aimed squarely at different buyers. The Sequoia is a big people mover, while the Land Cruiser is for hardcore off-road enthusiasts. We're just speculating, but these decisions aren't made on a whim — there has to be a solid business case for a brand to bring back a car that has long been declared dead.
Like many other big Toyota products, the current Land Cruiser — which is sold in a number of other markets across the globe — is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic that sends power to every wheel via the Land Cruiser's four-wheel-drive system. It's a classic body-on-frame SUV that can be had with either two or three rows, and it comes with a glut of off-road specific features. Some of them include a rear-mounted Torsen limited-slip differential, a front locking differential, electronically adjustable sway bars for better stability, and a number of off-road-specific software features like Multi-Terrain Select, Downhill Assist Control and Crawl Control. It also features hydraulic power-assisted steering, something most new cars have eschewed in favor of electronically assisted units.
While specs might change, there's little doubt that when it does arrive, the Land Cruiser will be an impressive off-roader and will likely retake the crown as Toyota's toughest truck. Stay tuned for more details as the Land Cruiser's comeback nears fruition.
Edmunds says
Toyota, feel free to skip the teasers this time. We're very ready to see what you have in store for the new Land Cruiser.