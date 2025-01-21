CarCast+Edmunds: Driving the new Land Rover Defender Octa

Alistair Weaver and Matt D'Andria chat about Land Rover's G-Class competitor

2025 Land Rover Defender Octa driving
  • written by
    edited by
  • Alistair Weaver and Matt D'Andria return for a new CarCast+Edmunds.
  • Alistair talks about his trip to South Africa to drive the new Land Rover Defender Octa.

Matt D’Andria and Edmunds Editor-in-Chief Alistair Weaver discuss Alistair's trip to South Africa to drive the Land Rover Defender Octa in this latest CarCast+Edmunds episode. Catch the episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.

Jake Sundstromby

Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

