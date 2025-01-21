- Alistair Weaver and Matt D'Andria return for a new CarCast+Edmunds.
- Alistair talks about his trip to South Africa to drive the new Land Rover Defender Octa.
CarCast+Edmunds: Driving the new Land Rover Defender Octa
Alistair Weaver and Matt D'Andria chat about Land Rover's G-Class competitor
Matt D’Andria and Edmunds Editor-in-Chief Alistair Weaver discuss Alistair's trip to South Africa to drive the Land Rover Defender Octa in this latest CarCast+Edmunds episode. Catch the episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.