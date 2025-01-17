- The Revuelto packs 1,001 horsepower from a 6.5-liter V12 and three electric motors.
- It's capable of 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds and doing the quarter mile in the high 9s at over 140 mph.
- It has scissor doors!
- It starts at over $600,000 and that makes us sad.
2025 Lamborghini Revuelto First Drive: Bending Space and Time With 1,001 HP and All-Wheel Drive
The Revuelto is proof that Lamborghini can still do ridiculous
When Lamborghini ended production of the legendary Aventador in 2022, there was air of doubt as to whether we'd see another big, flamboyant V12-engine Raging Bull. But when the Sian debuted, it introduced electrification in the form of a supercapacitor in lieu of a more traditional lithium-ion battery pack and helped Lamborghini enthusiasts and fans of nutty exotica the world over understand how the V12 monster might still have a place in the modern landscape.
Then came the Revuelto. It still packed a V12 but ties in three electric motors powered by a lithium-ion battery pack located in what used to be the driveshaft tunnel. If that didn't raise enough eyebrows then the plug-in hybrid nature of its electrified powertrain certainly did. But we needn't have worried.
Bigger and better
The Revuelto is not a variation on the Aventador; it's all-new. At the core of this coupe is a single-piece carbon-fiber chassis with the engine and transmission supported by an aluminum substructure. Not only is the Revuelto's main chassis 10% lighter than the Aventador's, but its front subframe is 20% lighter than its predecessor's aluminum structure. For an extra dollop of icing, the torsional rigidity is up by 25%. For the carbon-fiber enthusiasts reading this, the chassis is made of a combination of CFRP, carbon fiber-reinforced plastics and forged composite elements. Having seen these parts in person, it's almost a shame that you'd put paint over such a complex and technologically beautiful structure.
The new chassis gives the Revuelto a wheelbase that's 3.1 inches longer (more interior space!), 6.6 inches longer overall, 1 inch taller (more headroom!) and the same lane-busting 89.2 inches wide, roughly 8 inches wider than a Chevy Silverado. The now de rigueur rear-wheel steering adds both maneuverability and agility.
What powers this spaceship
I'd usually start with "underneath the engine cover" or something like that, but there is no engine cover. You can reach down and touch the cam covers. And depending on where you park it, there is a very real possibility that you could come back to find a cheeseburger, a beer can or a Snickers wrapper sitting on top of them. This is classic, beautiful and an unexpected treat in a time when engines are shrouded under low-buck Tupperware lids.
Below the covers with the black crinkle finish is one of the most ferocious engines ever built. Displacing 6.5 liters, this V12 bucks the trend of downsizing and turbocharging. It cranks out 814 horsepower and 535 lb-ft of torque and revs like there's no tomorrow. Peak power is made at 9,250 rpm, right up against its 9,500-rpm redline. Yeah, 9,500 rpm. It should also be mentioned that this V12 is the most powerful engine Lamborghini has ever produced.
Complementing that monstrous V12 are three electric motors. Two reside on the front axle, giving the Revuelto all-wheel drive and torque vectoring (the ability to shift power from side to side), aiding the big Lamborghini with traction and grip during cornering. On top of that, those motors provide power when you drive the Revuelto in its EV, or Città (Italian for city), mode.
Allowing for that electric-only travel is a 3.8-kWh battery pack. Situated in what would be the driveshaft tunnel, it powers the front motors and an additional motor within the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. While the Revuelto's electric driving range is estimated to be a paltry 5 miles (give or take), the real benefit comes from the motors' immediate power delivery, which helps to fill in gaps during shifts and at lower engine speeds. The fact that you get a few minutes of silent travel is a bonus and has other benefits, as you'll soon see. If the thought of plugging in the Revuelto just to replenish this meager range seems like a hassle, in practice, the battery recharges itself in a matter of minutes while you're driving.
Through the city and into the hills
I gained a new appreciation for the EV startup mode when I rolled out of the garage just after sunrise. Not only does it keep things neighborly at this early hour, but it also helps not alert people that I've (temporarily) got a $700,000 Lamborghini in my garage. You don't get much time to slip away before the giant V12 fires up, so it's best to get as far away from your house before it starts. And when it starts, you and everyone within 100 yards will know. Every single time the Revuelto's computers woke up that cold V12, it made me jump. And laugh. Like other high-performance cars, the Revuleto has a dynamic rev limiter. As the engine gradually warms up, you can see the redline creep up to its lofty 9,500-rpm perch.
But the engine isn't the only thing that needs time to warm up before it does its best work. Mornings that only a Southern Californian would consider cold keep the Bridgestone Sport rubber on ice. With a modest treadwear rating of 300, these are far from one-lap qualifiers like the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R you get on a Corvette Z06 or a 911 GT3 RS, but they still need some heat before they have any hope of putting down a fraction of the Revuelto's monumental power; early morning entries to many of LA's canyon and mountain roads demand even more restraint than you first expect.
As wild and exotic as the Revuelto looks, especially when doused in this test car's electric Verde Citrea paint, it can sweep through the busier sections of a good road without alerting everyone and their dog. Below 3,500 rpm, the Revuelto's mufflers keep the cork in. And thanks to the gobs of immediate electric torque at low rpm, you don't need to lay into the throttle to keep a good pace. It's at these low to moderate speeds where the Revuelto feels too easy. It's so overqualified that it flirts with not feeling special.
But if you need a reminder of just how unbelievably powerful this thing is, just lay into the throttle in, say, third gear. Select the Corsa drive mode and the Revuelto's acceleration is almost unreal from whatever rpm you're turning. During everyday driving, that 9,500-rpm redline looks like it lives in a fantasyland, but that magical land is only a few intense seconds away. And with that wild increase in engine speed comes a near exponential increase in ground speed. But the sound of that huge, howling V12 is too good to cut short with a pull of a carbon-fiber paddle. Third gear becomes fourth, which just as quickly becomes fifth, and with sixth looming you suddenly remember that at these speeds, tickets turn into handcuffs. And there's a curve up ahead that wasn't really visible 6 seconds ago.
The Revuelto is so fast that even my favorite roads, ones I could trace from memory, are now nearly unrecognizable. There are nearly no straightaways left, and backing off is almost an instinctual reaction just to let your brain and vision catch up. Even with the more pedestrian Bridgestones (265/20 up front and 355/21 out back), traction is absolutely immense. Any misguided thoughts about all-wheel drive not having a place on a super/hypercar/spaceship like this should be banished. With a total of 1,001 hp on tap, you need all the help you can get, and when the front axle can use its two motors for torque vectoring, it only serves to make the Revuelto more potent. Combined with its serious 16-inch carbon-ceramic brakes and active aerodynamics and you've got yourself some mind-warping performance.
But without going this fast, other than the occasional short burst of mental acceleration you might ask for, there's very little real driving to be done, even on a good road. On tight and twisty roads, much the same as it would be on a tighter race track, the speed advantage and the immense capability of a truly fast car like the Revuelto aren't really usable. In other words, you're going to have a lot more fun driving a car like a WRX, a Type R or a Supra at the same pace that you're literally one-handing in the Revuelto. It's impressive, but you really need a racetrack, or at the very least your own mountain pass, to truly revel in what this Lamborghini can do.
Don't get too comfortable
As impressive as the speed and the noise are, the Revuelto's daily usability and overall comfort are just as impressive. The seats are comfortable, and like the Huracán, the Revuelto's ride is way, way better than it has a right to be. The interior is an evolution of the Huracán's, and despite the somewhat control-heavy, but still racy and cool, steering wheel, the Revuelto is fairly user-friendly. Even taller drivers (I'm 6 feet tall) will enjoy headroom, elbow room and legroom that were simply not available in the Aventador. Unlike big Lamborghinis of the past, monsters like the Aventador and the Murciélago, the Revuelto is generally not an intimidating thing to use.
Even though it doesn't strike fear into the heart of an uninitiated driver, the Revuelto still fulfills the roles of its predecessors; it has a massive presence, packs a glorious V12 and is unmistakably a Lamborghini. It all starts with those scissor doors, but as friendly as the Revuelto might seem, it is just as capable of smashing your ego as it is stroking it. It's big, faster that you'll likely ever know what to do with, and prohibitively expensive. While the upcoming Temerario might be the more fiscally responsible choice, we'll take one of these in lieu of ever owning a house. They make mortgages for cars, right?
Photos by Ryan Greger