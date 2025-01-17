The Revuelto is so fast that even my favorite roads, ones I could trace from memory, are now nearly unrecognizable. There are nearly no straightaways left, and backing off is almost an instinctual reaction just to let your brain and vision catch up. Even with the more pedestrian Bridgestones (265/20 up front and 355/21 out back), traction is absolutely immense. Any misguided thoughts about all-wheel drive not having a place on a super/hypercar/spaceship like this should be banished. With a total of 1,001 hp on tap, you need all the help you can get, and when the front axle can use its two motors for torque vectoring, it only serves to make the Revuelto more potent. Combined with its serious 16-inch carbon-ceramic brakes and active aerodynamics and you've got yourself some mind-warping performance.

But without going this fast, other than the occasional short burst of mental acceleration you might ask for, there's very little real driving to be done, even on a good road. On tight and twisty roads, much the same as it would be on a tighter race track, the speed advantage and the immense capability of a truly fast car like the Revuelto aren't really usable. In other words, you're going to have a lot more fun driving a car like a WRX, a Type R or a Supra at the same pace that you're literally one-handing in the Revuelto. It's impressive, but you really need a racetrack, or at the very least your own mountain pass, to truly revel in what this Lamborghini can do.