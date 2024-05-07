Skip to main content

Kia Confirms Small Electric EV3 SUV Is Coming to the U.S.

All will be revealed on May 23

2025 Kia EV3 front panel
  • written by
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
    edited by
    Copy Chief
    Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.
  • Kia confirms the new EV3 subcompact electric SUV will come to America.
  • It launches later this year, with a projected starting price of around $35,000.
  • The 400-volt charging architecture will give it a slower charging speed than the EV6 and EV9.

If the current crop of mainstream electric vehicles are too big and expensive for you, the upcoming Kia EV3 might be just right. The 2025 Kia EV3 is a subcompact SUV that slots below the EV6 in Kia's electric lineup in terms of price and size. We first saw the concept version in South Korea last autumn, and at the time, only a few insiders confirmed its export to the U.S. Today, Kia announced the production version will make it stateside later this year. That's great news for a ton of prospective EV buyers; in a recent Edmunds survey, 47% of potential EV buyers desired an electric car at a price point under $40,000, and 63% were fine with a range under 300 miles. The Kia EV3 is poised to deliver exactly what customers want.

Am I Ready for an EV?

  • EV ownership works best if you can charge at home (240V outlet) This typically means a 240V home installation, or other places your car is parked for several hours each day. Don't expect a regular household outlet (120V) to suffice.
  • Adding a home charging system is estimated to cost $1,616 in
    This is an estimate for your area. Using your address and the answers you provide, Treehouse can provide a more accurate price.
  • Edmunds is partnering with Treehouse, an independent provider of home EV installation services. Learn more Edmunds customers receive a 10% installation discount and 4% smart charger discount. Discount excludes permit, hosted inspection, and load management devices. Valid for 30 days.
Need to install a charger at home?
Get a free quote
2025 Kia EV3 rear window

We don't have full details of the EV3 just yet — it will make its world debut on the morning of May 23 — but the teaser photos show design elements identical to those on the Concept EV3. Given Kia's propensity for production vehicle design to hew closely to concept design, it's safe to assume we've seen a lot of the EV3 already.

Kia Concept EV3

Kia Concept EV3

We know the EV3 will ride on the same E-GMP architecture that underpins the Kia EV6 and EV9 (along with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6), but it likely won't charge as quickly. Those others use an 800-volt charging system to deliver lightning-fast charging speeds — our Edmunds charging speed test shows the Ioniq 6 is the quickest-charging EV on sale today — but the EV3 will employ a 400-volt rail with lower charging capacity to keep the vehicle price low. When we saw the concept last year, Kia insiders floated a $35,000 introductory price point. That's quite a bit lower than the Kia Niro EV's starting price of around $41,000.

Considering the EV3's focus on affordability, we don't expect the concept's rear-hinged rear doors to make it to production. We wish they would, though — who wouldn't want to feel like they're stepping out of a Rolls-Royce for less than 40 large?

2025 Kia EV3 rear panel

Additional contribution by Nick Yekikian

Edmunds says

The 2025 Kia EV3 will be one of the only choices in the low-cost EV space when it goes on sale later this year. While we like the cute runabout conceptually, we question how Kia will differentiate it from the similarly sized and priced Niro EV.

Cameron Rogersby

Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

Try this quiz!

Is an EV right for me?

Do you need to tow or haul heavy items often?

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model