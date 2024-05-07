We know the EV3 will ride on the same E-GMP architecture that underpins the Kia EV6 and EV9 (along with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6), but it likely won't charge as quickly. Those others use an 800-volt charging system to deliver lightning-fast charging speeds — our Edmunds charging speed test shows the Ioniq 6 is the quickest-charging EV on sale today — but the EV3 will employ a 400-volt rail with lower charging capacity to keep the vehicle price low. When we saw the concept last year, Kia insiders floated a $35,000 introductory price point. That's quite a bit lower than the Kia Niro EV's starting price of around $41,000.

Considering the EV3's focus on affordability, we don't expect the concept's rear-hinged rear doors to make it to production. We wish they would, though — who wouldn't want to feel like they're stepping out of a Rolls-Royce for less than 40 large?