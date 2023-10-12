Kia Unveils Three New Electric Models, Says EV Lineup Will Start at $35,000

Roughly the size of the other popular electric SUVs such as the Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E, the EV5 looks (to our eyes) like a more modern version of the Seltos crossover. It features strong LED light signatures in the front and rear, with some truly wild wheel options that give it a distinct flavor.

The EV5 is built on Kia’s E-GMP platform that is capable of 800-volt architecture, which is nerd speak for “it can charge very quickly.” In a move that likely has to do with trying to keep costs low, the EV5 instead uses a 400-volt rail, and that has a negative impact on its maximum charging speed. Kia says you can expect to charge from 30% to 80% capacity in roughly 27 minutes. That’s quite a bit slower than what the EV6 can do: 10% to 80% in 18 minutes.

In South Korea, the EV5 will offer two battery sizes, likely 58 kWh to start and a bigger 81-kWh pack for long-range models. An entry-level single-motor version should deliver roughly 215 horsepower, while a more powerful dual-motor variant (with all-wheel drive) could have up to 308 hp. The EV5 will also be the first E-GMP car to offer front-wheel drive.

The “concept” EV3 and EV4

At the risk of being snarky, it’s hard to believe that these two models are pie-in-the-sky concept cars. Kia has a track record of making cars close to production-ready and labeling them as concepts, but the reality is that the EV3 and EV4 will very likely look just like this when they go on sale. And it was confirmed to us by multiple sources within the company that — unlike the EV5 — the production versions of the EV3 and EV4 will be slated for the American market.