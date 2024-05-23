What powers the EV3?

The EV3 is built on the same E-GMP flexible architecture as the Kia EV6 and EV9. The standard-range model is powered by a 58.3-kWh battery while the long-range version has an 81.4-kWh unit. Kia says both are paired with a single electric motor that makes 201 horsepower and 209 lb-ft of torque, but the company also confirms a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version will come online later. With front-wheel drive, the EV3 is expected to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 7.5 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 106 mph.

As for range, Kia executives are targeting roughly 300 miles by U.S. EPA standards and as much as 600 kilometers (373 miles) on the more optimistic European WLTP test cycle. Maximum charging speeds are still TBD, but we know the EV3 will use 400-volt electrical architecture rather than the more expensive 800-volt system found in the EV6 and EV9. Kia says it should be possible to take the battery from a 10% state of charge to 80% in 31 minutes.

The EV3 will be loaded with driver assistance technologies, including Kia's Highway Driving Assist 2 suite that combines lane keeping tech and adaptive cruise control. Kia says the EV3 will also debut the company's i-Pedal 3.0 software, where the regenerative braking level is adaptive, and "learns" a driver's habits. We're excited to try that one out.