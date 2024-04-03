The Honda Civic Type R and Toyota GR Corolla get compared all the time, and with good reason. But drive these hot hatches back to back, and what initially might seem like two variations on the same theme turn out to be very different cars.

Turbo engines and manual transmissions

The GR Corolla features a very angry 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine that makes 300 horsepower, all of which is sent through a six-speed manual transmission to all four wheels. The all-wheel-drive system is even variable; you can switch between 60:40 and 30:70 front-rear power splits.

Meanwhile, the Civic Type R has a slightly larger 2.0-liter engine with one extra cylinder. It also makes a touch more power, with 315 hp in total, and while the Civic also uses a six-speed manual transmission, it routes its power to the front wheels only.