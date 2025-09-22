2025 Ford Escape vs. Lincoln Corsair: Is the Luxury Pick Worth It?

The Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair compact crossovers are some of their respective brands' top-selling models. The two are built on the same platform — in the same plant, in fact. And they'll soon be put out to pasture as the Kentucky factory where they're assembled retools for an upcoming midsize Ford electric pickup truck.

But these two are not gone yet. The automaker promises supplies of both the Corsair and Escape will continue "well into 2026." Before they exit, we're comparing them to show you what you get by upgrading to the fancier Lincoln model versus sticking with the more mainstream Ford.

For this comparison, we're ignoring versions of the Escape powered by the 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder and standard hybrid system. The Corsair's two available powertrains — a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a plug-in hybrid — overlap with similar versions of the Ford, so that's what we'll focus on here.