Ford Confirms $30,000 Midsize EV Truck Coming in 2027

What's more impressive is Ford's timeline. To go from announcing an all-new platform to creating a finished product in just two years is impressive, but we think most of the details of this pickup (whatever it's to be named) are already locked in. All Ford has to do is take it from the drawing board to the factory, and it has made note of ways it will reduce cost and parts usage in its announcement.

Ford says the new platform will give the company flexibility when it comes to developing new products. It will need fewer fasteners, use less wiring, and production times will be 15% faster on its new production line. That production line will look more like a production tree, says Ford, with three different branches that then join into one. This alone will allow the platform, the body, and other ancillaries to be built at the same time and then joined together near the end of the production line.

The platform will spawn the aforementioned pickup but can be used for a number of different models — SUVs of all sizes, trucks and even vans. We don't think Ford will be getting back into the sedan market anytime soon, however. It will support over-the-air updates (as so many other cars do now) to help keep the cars current and add features or improve old ones as the life of the vehicle goes on.

Pricing, range of the new pickup, what it will even look like, and more will be announced closer to the truck's launch date.