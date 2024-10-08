2025 Ford Bronco Free Wheeling Appearance Pack Keeps the Retro Vibes Strong

The Free Wheeling Bronco is based around the entry-level Big Bend trim and adds the same reflective Day-Glo red, orange and yellow stripe package Ford offers on the Free Wheeling Bronco Sport. Also standard are body-colored door handles, a silver grille with red "Bronco" lettering, 17-inch gloss black steel wheels and a black soft top. Inside, the Free Wheeling package adds unique marine-grade vinyl and cloth seats.

Buyers who want more kit can opt for a molded hardtop or a shadow black painted roof. There's also an available Sasquatch pack, which turns the 17-inch steel wheels into 17-inch gloss black alloys with a machined lip and red accents. Sasquatch variants also come with de rigueur 35-inch all-terrain tires.

The retro-looking Free Wheeling package originally debuted in the 1970s on the Ford Bronco, Econoline van, and F-100 and F-150 pickups and had many of the same styling touches seen in today's interpretation. These included the black-painted wheels, bumpers and mirrors, as well as the graphics. Inside, the old cars' dashboards had red-and-black pinstriping and matching stitching on the seats.