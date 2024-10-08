- A new Free Wheeling option will soon be available for the Ford Bronco SUV.
- This throwback appearance package outfits Free Wheeling Broncos with cool stripes and unique interior touches.
- The Free Wheeling builds on the base Bronco Big Bend and can be had with or without the off-road-ready Sasquatch package.
2025 Ford Bronco Free Wheeling Appearance Pack Keeps the Retro Vibes Strong
Based on the Big Bend trim, the Free Wheeling get-up can be had with or without the Bronco's Sasquatch package
The Ford Bronco has been a big hit for the brand since it was introduced back in 2021, and it hasn't shown much sign of slowing down. Ford, not content to rest on its laurels, is capitalizing on that momentum — and on the Bronco's already strong nostalgia vibe — by adding a Free Wheeling appearance package to the SUV for the 2025 model year. Honestly, it looks great.
The Free Wheeling Bronco is based around the entry-level Big Bend trim and adds the same reflective Day-Glo red, orange and yellow stripe package Ford offers on the Free Wheeling Bronco Sport. Also standard are body-colored door handles, a silver grille with red "Bronco" lettering, 17-inch gloss black steel wheels and a black soft top. Inside, the Free Wheeling package adds unique marine-grade vinyl and cloth seats.
Buyers who want more kit can opt for a molded hardtop or a shadow black painted roof. There's also an available Sasquatch pack, which turns the 17-inch steel wheels into 17-inch gloss black alloys with a machined lip and red accents. Sasquatch variants also come with de rigueur 35-inch all-terrain tires.
The retro-looking Free Wheeling package originally debuted in the 1970s on the Ford Bronco, Econoline van, and F-100 and F-150 pickups and had many of the same styling touches seen in today's interpretation. These included the black-painted wheels, bumpers and mirrors, as well as the graphics. Inside, the old cars' dashboards had red-and-black pinstriping and matching stitching on the seats.
Ford is so proud of its Free Wheeling vibes that it's also launching a merchandise line alongside the appearance package, you know, so you can get all matchy-matchy with your new SUV. The line includes hats, shirts, an insulated vest and a bomber jacket. Despite being naturally skeptical when talk of "cool" car manufacturer merchandise comes up, we have to say, these designs are actually pretty awesome.
The 2025 Ford Bronco Free Wheeling is set to hit dealers in January. Expect pricing to be revealed closer to that date.