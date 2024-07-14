Performance: 7.5

Acceleration is lackluster, given the Land Cruiser's power. At our test track, the Land Cruiser accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds. That's about a second and a half slower than competitors like the Land Rover Defender 110. You'll probably wish there was a little more power for highway passing. But for more normal driving, the hybrid powertrain is pleasingly smooth and responsive.

The Land Cruiser's real problems come under braking, where there is too much nosedive and it doesn't track straight under panic stops. The steering is a bit heavy and doesn't provide much feel for the road. The Land Cruiser's handling around turns is not particularly nimble, though it's a clear step above the hardcore off-roaders like the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler in refinement. Overall off-road capability is pretty good with the electronic terrain management systems in particular well dialed in, though more ground clearance and a more aggressive set of all-terrain tires would be nice additions for owners who actually plan on hitting up trails.

Acceleration: 7.5

It takes 8.2 seconds for the Land Cruiser to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. This is weirdly 1.6 seconds slower than the Lexus GX, even though they produce similar power and have a similar weight. It seems that the hybrid powertrain starts to run out of breath after that initial burst of power, but this doesn't really manifest on the street where the Land Cruiser feels responsive and not at all underpowered. There's a bit of a disconnect between the instrumented testing numbers and how I felt about it driving on the street.

Braking: 6.5

In a panic stop, the Land Cruiser took a long 133 feet to halt from 60 mph. Under hard braking, the Land Cruiser was all over the place; watching our test driver try to control the lateral movement of the rear under antilock braking was a hoot — for me. It's much less of one if you're driving.

Steering: 7

Don't expect much feedback through the steering wheel. This is, after all, a truck that's set up to deliver on dirt or rocks. That being said, the weighting feels a touch too heavy and it makes the Land Cruiser a bit hard to maneuver in tight spaces and parking lots.

Handling: 7

The softly sprung suspension provides off-road benefits, but there are no adaptive dampers to speak of. It remains soft at all times and that means there's a good amount of body roll whenever you turn into a corner. The outside front wheel is working overtime whenever the SUV is pushed on pavement, and the Land Cruiser feels decidedly less agile than its Lexus GX counterpart.

Drivability: 7.5

I know there's a lot of negative above, but for something on a truck-based platform I think the Land Cruiser has an extra layer of refinement versus the Bronco/Wrangler crowd. It is not flattered by the GX comparison, but it's still better than the Tacoma, which rides on the same platform. The transmission feels well sorted in everyday driving, and the little kick of electric power helps it feel more agile off the line than its acceleration time would suggest. It also doesn't do that Toyota hybrid thing where the engine kicks on at like 3,000 rpm and goes BBBBBZZZRRRRZZZRR the entire time.

Off-road: 8.5

All the off-road aids have taken a leap forward in this generation of Toyotas; crawl control, Downhill Assist Control, Multi-Terrain Select — all work great. And crawl control has somehow eliminated all of those disconcerting mechanical sounds. What's holding back the Land Cruiser a bit is a lack of overall clearance, but that's something that could be easily remedied if you wanted to build one of these up with aftermarket parts. It's ripe for modification, especially the lower trims at a more affordable price point. A more aggressive set of tires would do wonders. Where it loses some shine is high-speed off-roading; there's some throttle delay that manifests as turbo lag.