Ford Bronco vs. Mercedes-Benz G 550: Can You Go Pro for Less?

You might look at the this title and ask, "What were they thinking?" Well, dear reader, hear us out.

These days, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is best known for crawling through expensive mall parking lots and sitting outside of five-star hotels. But that undermines its true potential. Remember, the G-Class, or the Geländewagen, was originally a military vehicle. Germany's Jeep, if you will. In fact, Geländewagen literally means "all-terrain vehicle" when translated to English.

But we wondered, can you get its unmatched off-road capability at a much lower price point? That brings us to our long-term Ford Bronco with its Sasquatch package. How do the two stack up in the dirt? You'll have to watch the video to find out.