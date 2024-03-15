- The Ford Bronco and Mercedes-Benz G-Class are not natural rivals.
- But can you get similar levels of off-road prowess for a lot less money?
- To find out, we put the G-wagen up against our long-term Ford Bronco.
Ford Bronco vs. Mercedes-Benz G 550: Can You Go Pro for Less?
The G-wagen is a hardcore off-roader when it's not crawling around Beverly Hills
You might look at the this title and ask, "What were they thinking?" Well, dear reader, hear us out.
These days, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is best known for crawling through expensive mall parking lots and sitting outside of five-star hotels. But that undermines its true potential. Remember, the G-Class, or the Geländewagen, was originally a military vehicle. Germany's Jeep, if you will. In fact, Geländewagen literally means "all-terrain vehicle" when translated to English.
But we wondered, can you get its unmatched off-road capability at a much lower price point? That brings us to our long-term Ford Bronco with its Sasquatch package. How do the two stack up in the dirt? You'll have to watch the video to find out.
Edmunds says
Luxury off-roaders like the G 550 Professional are getting ever more common, but for those who want something they can thrash without pangs of guilt creeping in, the Bronco might just be the answer to everything.