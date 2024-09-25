Skip to main content

The Ford Bronco Sasquatch Searcher Fuels Your Conspiracy Theory

Ford is giving away this one-of-a-kind Bronco.

Ford Bronco Sasquatch Searcher front 3/4
  written by
    Contributor
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
    edited by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • Ford's Bronco Ultimate Sasquatch Searcher is built to do what it says on the box.
  • Changes over a standard Bronco include lights, a custom livery, and special badging.
  • Ford will give this Bronco away via a contest on social media.
Ford is leaning hard into the Sasquatch name — and the lore that surrounds ol' Bigfoot — with a new special edition of its off-road-ready Bronco. The “one-of-a-kind” Bronco Ultimate Sasquatch Searcher features some special changes over your bog standard Bronco Badlands, the trim on which this one-off is based. It includes a roof-mounted lightbar with hood-mounted light pods (you know, to better spot a Sasquatch with) and front and rear-facing dashcams for the same reason. There’s also the Sasquatch package, of course, which includes 35-inch mud tires with beadlock-capable wheels, a suspension lift, lockers for the front and rear axles, and larger fender flares compared to non-Sasquatch Bronco models. 

The equipment included with the one-off Bronco is definitely an upgrade over the standard Bronco Badlands, which is already one of our favorite off-road SUVs thanks to its wide range of configurations and serious all-terrain capability. The added lights, cameras and fun livery contribute a lot to the Bronco’s go-anywhere, do-anything mantra.

Ford Bronco Sasquatch Searcher detail


Ford has also added a host of aesthetic changes to the Ultimate Sasquatch Searcher including a special tree camo wrap (perhaps so Bigfoot doesn't spot you while you're on the prowl), custom interior upholstery, a console badge and sill plates — the latter of which reads “Sasquatch Believer” — and a custom Sasquatch badge and puddle lights. Other notable equipment consists of an awning and included camping chairs. Finally, there’s a custom graphic on the doorsill featuring GPS coordinates. These point to Humboldt County, California, a place known for both its redwoods and, more importantly, its infamous Sasquatch sightings.

Ford will be giving the one-off SUV away via a contest on Instagram, so if you want the chance to call this Bronco your own, check that out here.

Ford Bronco Sasquatch Searcher
Chase Bierenkoven

Nick Yekikian

