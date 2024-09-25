- Ford's Bronco Ultimate Sasquatch Searcher is built to do what it says on the box.
- Changes over a standard Bronco include lights, a custom livery, and special badging.
- Ford will give this Bronco away via a contest on social media.
The Ford Bronco Sasquatch Searcher Fuels Your Conspiracy Theory
Ford is giving away this one-of-a-kind Bronco.
Ford is leaning hard into the Sasquatch name — and the lore that surrounds ol' Bigfoot — with a new special edition of its off-road-ready Bronco. The “one-of-a-kind” Bronco Ultimate Sasquatch Searcher features some special changes over your bog standard Bronco Badlands, the trim on which this one-off is based. It includes a roof-mounted lightbar with hood-mounted light pods (you know, to better spot a Sasquatch with) and front and rear-facing dashcams for the same reason. There’s also the Sasquatch package, of course, which includes 35-inch mud tires with beadlock-capable wheels, a suspension lift, lockers for the front and rear axles, and larger fender flares compared to non-Sasquatch Bronco models.
The equipment included with the one-off Bronco is definitely an upgrade over the standard Bronco Badlands, which is already one of our favorite off-road SUVs thanks to its wide range of configurations and serious all-terrain capability. The added lights, cameras and fun livery contribute a lot to the Bronco’s go-anywhere, do-anything mantra.
Ford has also added a host of aesthetic changes to the Ultimate Sasquatch Searcher including a special tree camo wrap (perhaps so Bigfoot doesn't spot you while you're on the prowl), custom interior upholstery, a console badge and sill plates — the latter of which reads “Sasquatch Believer” — and a custom Sasquatch badge and puddle lights. Other notable equipment consists of an awning and included camping chairs. Finally, there’s a custom graphic on the doorsill featuring GPS coordinates. These point to Humboldt County, California, a place known for both its redwoods and, more importantly, its infamous Sasquatch sightings.
Ford will be giving the one-off SUV away via a contest on Instagram, so if you want the chance to call this Bronco your own, check that out here.