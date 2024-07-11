How Our Long-Term Ford Bronco Lost Its 4-Wheel Drive

We added this Ford Bronco First Edition to our long-term fleet a little over two years ago with the intention of testing its on- and off-road capabilities over the long haul. Since then, this SUV has been used for everything from off-roading and long road trips to the most mundane of daily-driving activities. All the while, it's been a very capable and pleasant companion. At least, until our SUV encountered a major problem: It wouldn't go into four-wheel drive.

What happened?

It all began when we took our Bronco off-roading to support a video shoot. The Bronco had not been worked hard on the trail that day; none of the off-roading was out of the norm. But things started to feel ... off.

Supervising producer John Adolph recounts, "After failing to climb ­­­­a previously conquered hill, we started to get the error message '4x4 Temporarily Disabled' ­­­­on the instrument cluster — and yes, four-wheel drive was unavailable.” The team shut the Bronco off for a few minutes with hopes that a cooldown and restart would bring it back with 4WD capability. Unfortunately, that didn't work. The Bronco would only function in two-wheel drive.

We took the Bronco to a Ford dealership and explained what we encountered. The adviser told us they would test-drive the Bronco and attempt to replicate the problem. Our first thought was that the issue might not appear under normal driving conditions or without straining the 4WD system a bit, and we expressed that concern. After having the Bronco for a few days, the service center told us that they weren’t able to duplicate our issue. The Bronco was returned to us without any repairs completed.