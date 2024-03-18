The new X-Pro trim swaps the X-Line's 20s for 17-inch wheels with BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. Additionally the X-Pro ups the Sorento's towing capacity a bit to 4,500 pounds, a solid figure for a crossover in this class. But that's kind of it. The X-Pro SX Prestige is only a $1,000 premium over the X-Line SX Prestige, but it's disappointing to not see anything to improve its off-road capability outside of wheels and tires. There are no changes to the suspension or additional drive modes. And remember, those skid plates are just molded plastic.

Driving the new Sorento

Colorado gets a lot of snow, but it also gets a lot of sunshine. During our time behind the wheel of the X-Pro (the only model available at this event), the roads remained clear and plowed and therefore didn't pose any real challenge to the Sorento. The off-road section consisted of well-maintained dirt paths winding along the mountainside. There was a white Dodge Avenger parked along the road helping someone in a Chevrolet Silverado change a flat, but the terrain itself was in good enough shape at the moment to have been able to tackle the drive in a Corvette if you kept a good eye out for sharp rocks.