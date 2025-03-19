2025 BMW M5: Did BMW Get It Wrong?

All of the modes and settings have granted the M5 a wider breadth of personality than ever before. Dial everything up to its maximum and, just like the M5s before it, this car obliterates gaps in traffic and seemingly shortens the length of straightaways between corners. You get a familiar gut punch from the gear shifts, vicious power delivery from that V8, a ride so punishing you almost feel bad for the pavement beneath you, and steering that's rewardingly sharp and direct.

But you also get something else. As you do your best to control your 2.5-ton land missile, you can tell everything around you is taking some pain. You're beholden to the ultimate grip of the tires, and you sense the stress all the mechanicals are under. The transmission, the differential, the half-shafts — everything is in a fight with how weighed down this car is, especially through corners. Throw in how wide this car feels from the inside and the new M5 is far from an effortless go-fast experience.

Once you turn everything back down to Comfort mode, a totally different M5 appears. The gear shifts are smooth, the interior is whisper quiet, the ride is supple, and the body well controlled. The whole thing eases up a little bit, and you can start to appreciate the inherent goodness of the M5's cabin materials, the somehow couch-like yet supportive leather bucket seats and the excellent visibility from all angles.

The M5 pulls away from most stops in its electric drive mode, and when the engine does turn over, it'll rev to its heart's content without the slightest undue vibration. The M5 was always a good grand tourer, but now it's a great one. After a 225-mile road trip along the California coast from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara and back, I wasn't even slightly fatigued. Neither was the M5, always blending the electric motor and V8 engine in perfect concert as it managed just under 23 mpg along the way — for anything with more than 700 hp, that is nothing short of exceptional.