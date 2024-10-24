Being a plug-in hybrid means you don't always have to burn fuel at a rate that 700-plus-hp V8s typically do. The M5's lithium-ion battery offers 14.8 kWh of usable energy, and my best napkin-math guess, based on highly optimistic European test figures, is that it should provide around 25 miles of pure electric driving range. When it's time to recharge, the M5 will support up to 11 kW of Level 2 power. So figure about two hours to top that battery up from empty. Beyond that, if the XM's EPA-estimated fuel economy is any indication (14 mpg combined after the battery is depleted), the M5's consumption should hover somewhere in the high teens. It's a good thing you're not buying the M5 for its efficiency.

When you're not crawling through rush-hour traffic, or at the very least you come across a wide-open on-ramp, BMW says the M5 is good for a 0-60 mph sprint of 3.4 seconds. If you're wondering how you get 738 lb-ft of torque to hook up on an unprepared surface, the answer is: Send it to all four wheels. Since BMW's acceleration estimates have shown to be a bit conservative, it wouldn't surprise me to see something closer to 3 seconds flat when the M5 arrives at the Edmunds track for instrumented testing. Keep your foot planted and you'll eventually reach 190 mph (or an electronically limited 155 mph if you passed on the M Driver's package).

What else do you get?

The M5 has always received more than just a horsepower bump over the standard 5 Series, and the new car is no different. From the grille and aggressive lower fascia to the flared fenders and wider rear track and rear diffuser, there's a not insignificant amount of new styling and bodywork on the M5. Some angles are better than others for this big sedan, but the right ones — and in a good color (maybe not yellow) — make the M5 look pretty serious.