Aston Martin today is hardly the same company it was when the current Vantage was introduced in 2018. New owners have infused cash into the company, and a successful Formula 1 team has introduced the company to a new audience while reigniting some of the passion for the brand within the automaker itself. The current Aston Martin Vantage launched in 2018 with a lot of promise but a lack of polish, with a few issues holding it back from being a real star. These flaws meant it was fun to drive but not great to live with.

The Vantage, while not all-new, is thoroughly updated for 2025. It's still the same long, low and wide coupe it was previously, now with a bit more verve and tech that's not from a two-generation-old Mercedes. The refreshed Vantage follows the introduction of the larger, more touring-oriented Aston Martin DB12 and benefits from some of that car's updates. The DB12 showed that Aston Martin indicated the company was headed in the right direction. A trip to Spain to drive the new V8 Vantage only cements those feelings further.