These Are the Best New Cars for 2025

We go all the way down the list from A to Z

Cars you should be excited about in 2025
  • written by
    edited by
  • A new year means a lot of new cars to look forward to.
  • We run down the list, from A to Z, of what you should be most excited about.
  • Check out the video for everything 2025 already has to offer.

A new year always brings with it an endless number of possibilities. And whether a new lap around the sun means anything significant to you or not, automakers cling to that calendar. That means there are plenty of cars to get excited about, so we went through every single one of them. From A to Z, wheel nuts to roof racks, here we go. 

We'll give you a rundown of some of the highlights on the list here, but to get the full picture you'll just have to sit back, relax, and check out the full video below. 

Consider These Recommendations

Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin has had a huge return to form over the last few years, bringing out new designs and seriously impressive new cars. The Vantage is a stunning sports car and the DB12 is as grand as a GT gets, but now the Vanquish is back. After a six-year hiatus, the legendary nameplate returns as the fastest, most powerful, and most expensive of them all. We can't wait to get behind the wheel on our favorite SoCal roads. 

BMW M5 Touring

2025 BMW M5 Touring driving

We've already driven the BMW M5, but that doesn't mean we don't want another bite at that particularly controversial apple, especially when it comes to the sedan's more practical counterpart. BMW has ditched the gas-only powertrain for a plug-in hybrid setup, and as a result, the M5 is now about as heavy as the moon. How does it stack up against the old M5s? Is the wagon model the one to have? We'll answer all this and more soon. 

Cadillac Escalade IQ

The Escalade is synonymous with Cadillac. Since the Escalade's launch in the early 2000s, the brand has essentially kept itself alive off the success of this particularly well-loved luxury barge. But for 2025 it's officially gone electric. Cadillac cites a 450-mile range, insane levels of luxury, and tech that will blow our minds. We'll have to wait and find out if that's all true. 

Chevy Corvette ZR1

2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 front 3/4

It's a Corvette that costs less than $200,000 but makes 1,064 horsepower. The most powerful 'Vette ever is here and it's ready to seriously damage some European egos. It's more powerful than the original Bugatti Veyron, and that's territory Chevy would never have dared set foot near in the past. We cannot wait to get behind the wheel because we're sure it's going to be absolutely ballistic. 

Mercedes-Benz G580e (the electric G-wagen)

The G-Class has gone fully electric. Well, not entirely. There are still six- and eight-cylinder models to choose from, but the most interesting transformation that took place with the G's most recent makeover was the addition of an all-new fully electric model. We have a lot planned for the EV G, so watch this space. 

Volkswagen Golf GTI

2025 VW Golf GTI

While this list has been packed to the brim with high-dollar heroes, there are some everyday ones that you'll find across the video. But one that deserves special mention is the recently updated Volkswagen Golf GTI. The GTI is a fan favorite among the Edmunds staff, and the new model gets more power and sharper looks, and it finally ditches that dreaded steering wheel and its touch-sensitive buttons. Has all that redeemed the GTI? We're excited to find out. 

There are plenty more cars on the list, so be sure to watch the video. Oh, and be sure to like and subscribe to the Edmunds Cars YouTube channel if you like what you see.

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top
Back to Top