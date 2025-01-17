These Are the Best New Cars for 2025

A new year always brings with it an endless number of possibilities. And whether a new lap around the sun means anything significant to you or not, automakers cling to that calendar. That means there are plenty of cars to get excited about, so we went through every single one of them. From A to Z, wheel nuts to roof racks, here we go.

We'll give you a rundown of some of the highlights on the list here, but to get the full picture you'll just have to sit back, relax, and check out the full video below.