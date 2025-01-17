- A new year means a lot of new cars to look forward to.
- We run down the list, from A to Z, of what you should be most excited about.
- Check out the video for everything 2025 already has to offer.
These Are the Best New Cars for 2025
We go all the way down the list from A to Z
A new year always brings with it an endless number of possibilities. And whether a new lap around the sun means anything significant to you or not, automakers cling to that calendar. That means there are plenty of cars to get excited about, so we went through every single one of them. From A to Z, wheel nuts to roof racks, here we go.
We'll give you a rundown of some of the highlights on the list here, but to get the full picture you'll just have to sit back, relax, and check out the full video below.
Aston Martin Vanquish
Aston Martin has had a huge return to form over the last few years, bringing out new designs and seriously impressive new cars. The Vantage is a stunning sports car and the DB12 is as grand as a GT gets, but now the Vanquish is back. After a six-year hiatus, the legendary nameplate returns as the fastest, most powerful, and most expensive of them all. We can't wait to get behind the wheel on our favorite SoCal roads.
BMW M5 Touring
We've already driven the BMW M5, but that doesn't mean we don't want another bite at that particularly controversial apple, especially when it comes to the sedan's more practical counterpart. BMW has ditched the gas-only powertrain for a plug-in hybrid setup, and as a result, the M5 is now about as heavy as the moon. How does it stack up against the old M5s? Is the wagon model the one to have? We'll answer all this and more soon.
Cadillac Escalade IQ
The Escalade is synonymous with Cadillac. Since the Escalade's launch in the early 2000s, the brand has essentially kept itself alive off the success of this particularly well-loved luxury barge. But for 2025 it's officially gone electric. Cadillac cites a 450-mile range, insane levels of luxury, and tech that will blow our minds. We'll have to wait and find out if that's all true.
Chevy Corvette ZR1
It's a Corvette that costs less than $200,000 but makes 1,064 horsepower. The most powerful 'Vette ever is here and it's ready to seriously damage some European egos. It's more powerful than the original Bugatti Veyron, and that's territory Chevy would never have dared set foot near in the past. We cannot wait to get behind the wheel because we're sure it's going to be absolutely ballistic.
Mercedes-Benz G580e (the electric G-wagen)
The G-Class has gone fully electric. Well, not entirely. There are still six- and eight-cylinder models to choose from, but the most interesting transformation that took place with the G's most recent makeover was the addition of an all-new fully electric model. We have a lot planned for the EV G, so watch this space.
Volkswagen Golf GTI
While this list has been packed to the brim with high-dollar heroes, there are some everyday ones that you'll find across the video. But one that deserves special mention is the recently updated Volkswagen Golf GTI. The GTI is a fan favorite among the Edmunds staff, and the new model gets more power and sharper looks, and it finally ditches that dreaded steering wheel and its touch-sensitive buttons. Has all that redeemed the GTI? We're excited to find out.
There are plenty more cars on the list, so be sure to watch the video. Oh, and be sure to like and subscribe to the Edmunds Cars YouTube channel if you like what you see.