2026 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster First Look: V8 Fury With the Wind in Your Hair

The new Aston Martin Vantage coupe may be the most competent and functional it has ever been. It’s got a great powerplant with a solidly engineered chassis, decent technology and all the style a buyer could want. The drop-top variant hasn’t always been a direct translation of the coupe’s qualities, but the 2026 Vantage Roadster that Aston Martin announced on Tuesday just might be.

As you’d expect, the Vantage Roadster’s bona fides are the same: a 656-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8 sourced from AMG and tweaked by the folks at Aston, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and rear-wheel drive. The chassis also remains largely unchanged, with a double-wishbone suspension in the front and a multilink axle in the rear, working alongside Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers and an electronic limited-slip rear end, for improved side-to-side power delivery and grip.