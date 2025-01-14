2026 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster First Look: V8 Fury With the Wind in Your Hair

Aston Martin's lovely new 656-horsepower Vantage gains a drop-top variant

  • The new Aston Martin Vantage gains a Roadster variant this spring.
  • The Roadster retains the Vantage's 656-horsepower V8 engine, as well as its claimed 3.5-second 0-60 mph time.
  • Dropping the top takes just 6.8 seconds.

The new Aston Martin Vantage coupe may be the most competent and functional it has ever been. It’s got a great powerplant with a solidly engineered chassis, decent technology and all the style a buyer could want. The drop-top variant hasn’t always been a direct translation of the coupe’s qualities, but the 2026 Vantage Roadster that Aston Martin announced on Tuesday just might be.

As you’d expect, the Vantage Roadster’s bona fides are the same: a 656-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8 sourced from AMG and tweaked by the folks at Aston, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and rear-wheel drive. The chassis also remains largely unchanged, with a double-wishbone suspension in the front and a multilink axle in the rear, working alongside Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers and an electronic limited-slip rear end, for improved side-to-side power delivery and grip.

Where things get interesting is in the relative lack of sacrifice made in the name of roofless motoring. Aston Martin claims that the folding top and its mechanicals only add 132 pounds to the vehicle’s weight, and the design of the roof means there is no change to the Vantage’s 202-mph top speed or 3.5-second 0-60 mph time. Aston also wisely adjusted the car’s body structure to accommodate the rearward shift in weight from the roof cassette, meaning handling shouldn’t suffer much, if at all.

The roof is claimed to be the quickest-operating fully automatic power top on the market, with a cycling time of 6.8 seconds from business mode to party time, and it will work at speeds up to 31 mph. Its final trick is that the roof can be activated remotely as long as the driver is within 6.5 feet of the car.

The 2026 Vantage Roadster also marks the introduction of three — well, two and a half — new paint colors: Iridescent Sapphire, Satin Iridescent Sapphire and Bronze Flare. The soft roof can be had in a handful of colors as well, including black, red, blue, and a black-and-silver combo. As you’d expect, though, customization in this segment is really only limited to how much money you’re willing to throw at the folks in Gaydon, so go nuts.

The 2026 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster is set to reach customers this spring.

Kyle Hyattby

Kyle Hyatt has been working as an automotive journalist since 2017. In that time he's written over 3,000 car-related articles as well as tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled varieties. Kyle is a contributor to Edmunds, and in addition to stints on staff at CNET's Roadshow and Jalopnik, his byline has been featured at Car & Driver, Robb Report, Autoblog, Motor Trend, The Drive and Ars Technica. When he's not busy writing, he's usually out enjoying his 2003 Porsche 911 or working to finish his custom 1969 Honda CB350 twin project sometime before the next ice age.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

