2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

What’s new

  • No significant changes for 2021
  • Part of the first-generation DBS Superleggera introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Mind-bending acceleration from its 715-horsepower V12 engine
  • Exceptional balance of handling prowess and ride comfort
  • Genuinely exclusive
  • Infotainment could stand to be better, especially at this price
  • Transmission lacks finesse at lower speeds
  • Rear seats are for decoration
2021
2020
2019
MSRP Starting at
$316,300
2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Review

If you close your eyes and imagine the ultimate exotic luxury coupe, it probably looks a lot like the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera. The top model in Aston Martin's lineup, the DBS Superleggera represents everything the brand has to offer in terms of speed, quality and comfort. And it looks the part. Distinctive styling makes it clear that the DBS Superleggera is in rare air, and a turn behind the wheel — with 715 horsepower on tap — drives the point home with authority.

There aren't many competitors in this range that prioritize comfortable, long-distance grand touring. Most cars this expensive focus on performance first, and the DBS Superleggera is less suited for a racetrack than its rivals from Ferrari and McLaren. But there's a special allure to the grace, glamour and brute force of Aston Martins. And it doesn't get more Aston Martin than this.

Which DBS Superleggera does Edmunds recommend?

Each DBS Superleggera is functionally the same, but you can add several packages and options to make this dream car your own. Personally, we'd skip the Underbonnet Jewellery Pack that swathes the engine bay in gold, though the Q Exterior Pack with gloss black carbon-fiber accents strikes an agreeable balance between sport and luxury. The lightweight forged wheels, carbon-fiber roof and titanium exhaust would also round out the DBS Superleggera quite nicely.

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera models

The DBS Superleggera comes as either a coupe or convertible (the Volante). Each one rolls off the lot with a turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine making 715 horsepower and 663 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels.

Every Superleggera comes standard with:

  • 21-inch wheels
  • Carbon-ceramic brakes
  • Adaptive suspension dampers
  • Carbon-fiber splitter, sills and diffuser
  • Matte black exhaust tailpipes
  • 8-inch central display screen
  • Navigation system
  • Aston Martin premium audio
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Leather interior
  • Carpeted floors and trunk
  • Sport seats with memory settings and heating
  • 360-degree camera (gives you a top-down view of the DBS and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
  • Front and rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)

Standout features on the long list of available options include:

  • Lightweight forged 21-inch wheels
  • Carbon-fiber roof
  • Titanium exhaust
  • Carbon-fiber interior trim
  • Leather headliner
  • Ventilated seats
  • Contrast seat stitching
  • Bang & Olufsen Beosound stereo

    Features & Specs

    2dr Coupe features & specs
    2dr Coupe
    5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$316,300
    MPG 14 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower715 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all 2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite DBS Superleggera safety features:

    Front and Rear Parking Sensors
    Alerts you to obstacles in front of or behind the DBS while parking.
    360-Degree Camera
    Provides a bird's-eye view of the DBS to help you navigate tight parking spots.
    Tire Pressure Monitoring
    Measures the pressure of each tire and informs you when a tire's pressure is too low.

    Aston Martin DBS Superleggera vs. the competition

    Aston Martin DBS Superleggera vs. Ferrari 812 Superfast

    Where the DBS weaves performance into its luxurious demeanor, the 812 Superfast is about maximum performance all the time. From striking looks to a shrieking naturally aspirated V12, the 812 Superfast has a take-no-prisoners approach to grand touring that makes it an exceptional athlete. It doesn't offer a convertible option, however.

    Compare Aston Martin DBS Superleggera & Ferrari 812 Superfast features

    Aston Martin DBS Superleggera vs. McLaren GT

    The McLaren GT is the rare mid-engine grand tourer, using an engine position designed for better performance and offering front and rear trunks to maximize cargo space. As a result, it has excellent acceleration and handling, though its attempt at luxury comfort is inherently compromised. Still, the GT looks great, and the vertically opening doors never fail to impress.

    Compare Aston Martin DBS Superleggera & McLaren GT features

    Aston Martin DBS Superleggera vs. Bentley Continental

    As one might expect, the Bentley provides premium luxury and comfort on the road, with a sumptuous interior designed to make road trips stress-free. The downside is all that grandeur adds a lot of weight. The Continental is fast but not as athletic as the DBS, and its styling is reserved by comparison. Of course, to many Bentley owners, that's the point.

    Compare Aston Martin DBS Superleggera & Bentley Continental features

    FAQ

    Is the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 DBS Superleggera both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Aston Martin DBS Superleggera fuel economy, so it's important to know that the DBS Superleggera gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the DBS Superleggera has 9.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Aston Martin DBS Superleggera. Learn more

