2025 Mini Cooper Convertible First Look: Lil' Droptop Cutie

Going topless is a cinch

The Mini's soft top comes in black, and can optionally have a gray Union Jack pattern added on, if that's your jam. The roof is fully automatic, and takes 18 seconds to open, or 15 seconds to close. You can even operate it at speeds up to 18 mph.

Want some open-air vibes but don't want to put the top all the way down? Mini lets you do that, too. Like previous Cooper Convertibles, you can slide the roof back on its rails, effectively creating a sunroof that's nearly 16 inches long. Opening and closing the roof to this setting can be done while driving at any speed.

No Mini is what we'd call capacious, but the Convertible is especially tight, with just 7.6 cubic feet of trunk volume with the top up. Put the top down and luggage space is compromised slightly, with 5.7 cubic feet of space at your disposal. That's about the same as what you get in a Mazda MX-5 Miata.