2025 Mini Cooper Convertible First Look: Lil' Droptop Cutie

Arriving in January, open-air Mini motoring starts just under $35,000

  • A convertible body style joins the new 2025 Mini Cooper lineup.
  • It's available in standard Cooper and more powerful Cooper S trims.
  • Pricing starts at $34,945, including $995 for destination.

Though we weren't exactly smitten with the 2025 Mini Cooper, there's no denying that this cute little hatchback is absolutely bursting with personality. What the new Mini lacks in sharp performance, it tries to compensate for with a cheery disposition. And that's exactly what's at the forefront of the new Cooper Convertible, a two-door droptop that's all about having fun in the sun.

2025 Mini Cooper Convertible rear 3/4

Two variants, with a third on the way

Arriving in the U.S. in January, the 2025 Mini Cooper Convertible will initially be offered in base Cooper and upgraded Cooper S variants, both of which are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The Cooper Convertible makes 161 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, allowing it to scoot to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds. The Cooper S, meanwhile, offers a healthier 201 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque, which helps reduce that 0-60 mph time to 6.7 seconds. Both models exclusively use an automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.

Following the initial launch of the Cooper and Cooper S, a more powerful John Cooper Works Convertible will join the lineup. Mini isn't offering any details on that model just yet, only saying information will be divulged "shortly."

2025 Mini Cooper Convertible trunk

Going topless is a cinch

The Mini's soft top comes in black, and can optionally have a gray Union Jack pattern added on, if that's your jam. The roof is fully automatic, and takes 18 seconds to open, or 15 seconds to close. You can even operate it at speeds up to 18 mph.

Want some open-air vibes but don't want to put the top all the way down? Mini lets you do that, too. Like previous Cooper Convertibles, you can slide the roof back on its rails, effectively creating a sunroof that's nearly 16 inches long. Opening and closing the roof to this setting can be done while driving at any speed.

No Mini is what we'd call capacious, but the Convertible is especially tight, with just 7.6 cubic feet of trunk volume with the top up. Put the top down and luggage space is compromised slightly, with 5.7 cubic feet of space at your disposal. That's about the same as what you get in a Mazda MX-5 Miata.

2025 Mini Cooper Convertible interior

Quirky interior with flashy tech

Like the hardtop Cooper models, the new Convertible comes with a nicely designed interior that goes big on color and style, with a round 9.5-inch OLED display in the center of the dash. Mini's multimedia system, in our experience, can be a bit laggy, but the tech suite housed within is nevertheless robust. Ditto the driver assistance suite, which includes optional goodies like steering assistance, lane keeping assistance, parking assist and more.

In the U.S., Mini will offer the Cooper Convertible in 11 exterior colors and with various 17- and 18-inch wheel designs. There really isn't a bad combo to choose from, based on what we've seen so far.

2025 Mini Cooper Convertible front 3/4

Arriving in early 2025

The base 2025 Mini Cooper Convertible starts at $34,945, including $995 for destination. Stepping up to the Cooper S Convertible will set you back $38,195. With options, you'll definitely be able to get one of these up above $40,000, and we expect the John Cooper Works variant to start somewhere in the $42K-$45K range.

More information — including final fuel economy data — is expected to be released early next year.

2025 Mini Cooper Convertible wheel
