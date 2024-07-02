Behind the wheel

Push the clutch and brake pedals, and press the ignition button, and the V12 fires with a quick flare before setting into a cultured, smooth idle. The clutch is surprisingly light, and deliberately so, as this is an area that Aston has spent a great deal of time perfecting. The bite is easily felt, with the engine’s calibration such that it doesn’t burden the driveline with too much, too soon. All that makes it a cinch to pull away in — which is perhaps no bad thing given the near 100% possibility you’ll have an audience when doing so.

Once moving, the gearshift proves similarly accurate and light, the process effortless, to the point where it actually feels a little bit too easy. The lack of physicality is somewhat at odds with the expectation and anticipation of a thumping V12 mated to a manual transmission. If there’s a hint of imperfection, it’s the heat soak coming through the exposed linkage. It's enough for us to ponder whether the vents fore of the gearstick are fixed in position to draw some of the heat away from it. Part of the civility is the nature of the engine. The Valour is quick — anything with 705 hp will be — but it lacks the low-rev urgency and whipcrack pace you might anticipate. The transmission is also geared long enough that you don’t need to be too busy with the stick.

Should you shift with urgency, the pedal spacing and weighting are such that it’s perfect for rev-matched heel-and-toe downshifts, which you’ll need to do, as there’s no automatic throttle blipping. On the subject of pedals, the throttle travel seems rather short, meaning you’re often pushing it to its stop, which perhaps exacerbates that sometimes lack of acceleration response.

There are some rousing sounds from the exhaust. The lightweight bespoke system is 1 mm thick and crackles, pops and bangs like a campfire with a box of fireworks dumped on it when you lift off in the Track driving mode. As you might think, this mode heightens the thresholds of the stability and traction control. Really though, you’ll have to drive it in a most inconsiderate manner for it to misbehave on the road, such are the traction and grip on offer. It steers with uncorrupted precision and even rides decently — which is quite an achievement on the appalling surfaces that pass as roads in the UK — and usefully, given the possibility of having one hand off the wheel to take care of those gearshifts.