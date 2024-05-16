Skip to main content

2025 Bentley Continental GT Hybrid Debuts in June with 771 HP

Power comes from a new V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain

2025 Bentley Continental GT prototype front 3/4
  • written by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com and CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook and whip around Los Angeles in his 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
    edited by
    Copy Chief
    Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.
  • An updated Bentley Continental GT is coming this summer.
  • New headlights and taillights give the coupe a more striking look.
  • The big news is what's under the hood: a V8 hybrid engine.

Bentley will unveil the new 2025 Continental GT coupe in June. And while the exterior design doesn't look radically different than before, the biggest change is what's under the hood.

There's a new engine — something Bentley is calling its Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain — that will make the Continental GT both more powerful and more efficient. The V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain will produce 771 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, besting the output of the outgoing W12-powered Continental GT. Bentley says this makes the 2025 Continental GT the most powerful road car in the company's history.

2025 Bentley Continental GT prototype rear 3/4

What's more, because it's a plug-in, the Continental GT will be able to drive under fully electric power. Bentley says we can expect about 50 miles of EV range, which isn't bad for a plug-in hybrid — especially one this big (and powerful).

On top of that, Bentley confirms its full-size coupe will have all-wheel drive, torque-vectoring tech, rear-axle steering, a 48-volt electronic anti-roll system, dual-valve dampers and a limited-slip differential. Inside, we expect to see updated infotainment tech along with Bentley's usual smattering of ultra-luxurious duds.

Look for the 2025 Bentley Continental GT to go on sale before the end of the year, with prices starting at or above $250,000. Before you go crazy with the options, natch.

Edmunds says

A 771-hp Bentley? Don't mind if we do.

