2025 Bentley Continental GT Hybrid Debuts in June with 771 HP

What's more, because it's a plug-in, the Continental GT will be able to drive under fully electric power. Bentley says we can expect about 50 miles of EV range, which isn't bad for a plug-in hybrid — especially one this big (and powerful).

On top of that, Bentley confirms its full-size coupe will have all-wheel drive, torque-vectoring tech, rear-axle steering, a 48-volt electronic anti-roll system, dual-valve dampers and a limited-slip differential. Inside, we expect to see updated infotainment tech along with Bentley's usual smattering of ultra-luxurious duds.

Look for the 2025 Bentley Continental GT to go on sale before the end of the year, with prices starting at or above $250,000. Before you go crazy with the options, natch.