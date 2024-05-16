- An updated Bentley Continental GT is coming this summer.
- New headlights and taillights give the coupe a more striking look.
- The big news is what's under the hood: a V8 hybrid engine.
2025 Bentley Continental GT Hybrid Debuts in June with 771 HP
Power comes from a new V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain
Bentley will unveil the new 2025 Continental GT coupe in June. And while the exterior design doesn't look radically different than before, the biggest change is what's under the hood.
There's a new engine — something Bentley is calling its Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain — that will make the Continental GT both more powerful and more efficient. The V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain will produce 771 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, besting the output of the outgoing W12-powered Continental GT. Bentley says this makes the 2025 Continental GT the most powerful road car in the company's history.
What's more, because it's a plug-in, the Continental GT will be able to drive under fully electric power. Bentley says we can expect about 50 miles of EV range, which isn't bad for a plug-in hybrid — especially one this big (and powerful).
On top of that, Bentley confirms its full-size coupe will have all-wheel drive, torque-vectoring tech, rear-axle steering, a 48-volt electronic anti-roll system, dual-valve dampers and a limited-slip differential. Inside, we expect to see updated infotainment tech along with Bentley's usual smattering of ultra-luxurious duds.
Look for the 2025 Bentley Continental GT to go on sale before the end of the year, with prices starting at or above $250,000. Before you go crazy with the options, natch.
Edmunds says
A 771-hp Bentley? Don't mind if we do.