In the interest of full disclosure, while we often buy our long-term cars, Toyota lent us this bright orange beastie for our test.

Even though the TRD Off-Road is now available with Toyota's i-Force Max hybrid powertrain — which makes 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque — Toyota told us we'd have to wait a while for that. In the end we went with the standard turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder that cranks out 278 hp and 317 lb-ft.

Honestly, that's fine with us, because that means our Tacoma TRD Off-Road compares more fairly to the two other midsize trucks we have in our long-term fleet: the Ford Ranger FX4 and Chevy Colorado Z71. Over the course of the next year we'll be testing all three to determine which is the best to live with day to day.