The 2025 Nissan Frontier Breaks (A Little) New Ground

One notable addition is the expanded availability of the 6-foot bed option for crew-cab models. Until now, if you wanted the longer bed in conjunction with the roomy cab, you had to stick with the midgrade SV. For 2025, you can spec the longer bed in SV, SL and Pro-4X trims. The rest of the mechanicals haven't changed. You still get a fully boxed frame and a double-wishbone suspension up front, with leaf springs at the rear.

The 2025 Frontier's interior gets good additions

The interior is largely the same when it comes to layout save for that new 12.3-inch multimedia display. While the base model Frontier S — which is essentially a work truck — will get a smaller screen (the size of which Nissan didn't specify), Frontier SVs and up will get that new screen. It adds niceties like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus an update to the surround-view monitor system, which now works at higher speeds when off-road to enhance confidence as you make your way through the muck.

Oh, and one more thing. While this might not seem like the biggest news in the world, Nissan has made one change that will make a difference to everyone: The Frontier now (finally) comes with a telescoping steering wheel. It's not some fancy tech addition or new off-road hardware, but it will make this pickup more usable for people of all shapes and sizes and help you get more comfortable behind the wheel. It only took them until 2025 but we're glad it's here.