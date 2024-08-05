- The 2025 Frontier gets a number of quality-of-life changes.
- Upgrades include a larger screen, higher max tow rating, and wireless Apple CarPlay.
- But the big news? A telescopic steering wheel (no, we're not kidding).
The 2025 Nissan Frontier Breaks (A Little) New Ground
Small changes make one of the cheapest mid-size truck options more appealing
The Nissan Frontier hasn't been all-new in a while. Even when the current model came out it was more of a heavy reskin of an old platform than it was an all-new endeavor. That was back in 2022, but now we're encroaching on 2025, and Nissan has taken the Frontier and given it a lighter refresh that features styling tweaks, new tech and other quality-of-life changes that make it even more appealing.
What's new with the 2025 Frontier?
While the styling has remained largely the same, a nip here and a tuck there make the already attractive Frontier an even more appealing option, at least, to our eyes. The Afterburn Orange-clad pickup you see here is a top-spec Pro-4X model, and it looks just as tough as the off-road competition from Toyota, Chevrolet and Ford. The rest of the Frontier lineup is made up of the base S, SV and comfort-oriented SL.
Under the hood of every Frontier you'll find the same 3.8-liter V6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission. It's rated at 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque and sends power to either the rear or all four wheels via a switchable four-wheel-drive system. Even though the powerplant is identical to last year's, towing capacity is increased. The Frontier can now tow a maximum of 7,150 pounds when properly equipped, and all models can tow 500 pounds more than their 2024 counterparts.
One notable addition is the expanded availability of the 6-foot bed option for crew-cab models. Until now, if you wanted the longer bed in conjunction with the roomy cab, you had to stick with the midgrade SV. For 2025, you can spec the longer bed in SV, SL and Pro-4X trims. The rest of the mechanicals haven't changed. You still get a fully boxed frame and a double-wishbone suspension up front, with leaf springs at the rear.
The 2025 Frontier's interior gets good additions
The interior is largely the same when it comes to layout save for that new 12.3-inch multimedia display. While the base model Frontier S — which is essentially a work truck — will get a smaller screen (the size of which Nissan didn't specify), Frontier SVs and up will get that new screen. It adds niceties like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus an update to the surround-view monitor system, which now works at higher speeds when off-road to enhance confidence as you make your way through the muck.
Oh, and one more thing. While this might not seem like the biggest news in the world, Nissan has made one change that will make a difference to everyone: The Frontier now (finally) comes with a telescoping steering wheel. It's not some fancy tech addition or new off-road hardware, but it will make this pickup more usable for people of all shapes and sizes and help you get more comfortable behind the wheel. It only took them until 2025 but we're glad it's here.
Nissan didn't mention if the retro-cool Hardbody Edition will return for 2025 and, for now, our guess is it won't. We wouldn't be surprised, however, if the Hardbody makes a return with all the same quality-of-life changes at a later date. Look for the new Frontier to hit dealerships by the end of summer, with pricing to come closer to the truck's on-sale date.
Edmunds says
We cannot tell you how excited we are about that telescoping steering wheel.