- We put a Tesla Cybertruck Foundation Series through our official Edmunds EV Range Test.
- We achieved 334 miles on our test.
- The Cybertruck is one of the most range-accurate Teslas we've ever tested.
Tesla Cybertruck Foundation Series Beats Tesla's Estimate in Edmunds' EV Range Test
The Tesla Cybertruck we tested achieved 334 miles of range
Update: Since publishing this article, we have verified that the Foundation Series Cybertruck on all-terrain tires is rated by Tesla as having 318 miles of range. Our original article was based on Tesla's publicly available range figure of 340 miles. The Cybertruck, therefore, actually exceeded its range estimates. We look forward to testing the 340-mile-rated Cybertruck on all-season tires with aero covers.
When the Tesla Cybertruck first rolled onto the stage more than four (!) years ago, it pretty much broke the internet. (Kind of like how the truck's designer broke the window.) After multiple delays and substantial speculation, Elon’s abstract pickup has finally been unleashed on public roads, meaning it's time for us to put it through the venerable Edmunds EV Range Test.
We tested a privately owned Tesla Cybertruck Foundation Series with all-terrain tires that was delivered to the owner in early February. Because it’s a more recent build, the truck did not ship with its boldly styled wheel covers, as Tesla is currently trying to fix a problem related to tire wear. The Cybertruck Foundation Series has two motors, all-wheel drive and 600 horsepower.
The EPA has not published an official Cybertruck range estimate. Our Edmunds EV Range Test is the most accurate independent range test to date.
Photo by Ryan Greger
How we test
Conducting the Edmunds EV Range Test on the Cybertruck required a lot of time behind the wheel. Two members of our testing team spent about 11.5 hours range-testing the truck — not including breaks for food and to use the restroom — before returning to Edmunds HQ.
The Edmunds EV Range Test methodology is sacrosanct around these parts. It's how we can ensure that all EVs get a fair shake while emulating real-world driving conditions. Our test targets an average speed of 40 mph, with a 60/40 split of city/highway driving for the entire route.
EVs are tested in their most efficient drive modes, as long as they don't produce maddeningly slow acceleration, with regenerative braking set to its maximum strength. We also stay within 5 mph of the posted speed limit whenever possible. Cars start with a 100% state of charge and are brought back to headquarters with 10 miles of range or fewer, for safety precautions. On this day, testing conditions were mild with an average temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit.
Photo by Ryan Greger
Tesla Cybertruck: The results are in
The dual-motor Tesla Cybertruck Foundation Series achieved an Edmunds-certified result of 334 miles, or 6 miles short of Tesla's 340-mile estimate that's publicly available at the time of publishing. However, that's a 16-mile improvement over the original 318-mile estimate Tesla gave for the Cybertruck Foundation Series on all-terrain tires — a number that is no longer displayed on the company's website.
We plan on running the test again with the Cybertruck's aero covers installed, whenever Tesla has a fix for the issue. The 334-mile figure is extremely close to the manufacturer's current 340-mile estimate for a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Cybertruck.
Photo by Ryan Greger
Tesla Cybertruck range vs. the competition
The Cybertruck's range lags behind its competitors. A dual-motor Rivian R1T achieved 390 miles in our test (albeit on more efficient tires) and our long-term Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat hit 345 miles.
The consumption data is even more interesting. While testing the Rivian, the R1T used 42.3 kWh of energy to travel 100 miles, and the Lightning used 43.7 kWh per 100 miles. Despite being shaped like a giant brutalist triangle, the Cybertruck used 45.1 kWh of energy, making it slightly less efficient in an apples-to-apples comparison. Finally, the Tesla required 147 kWh of juice to charge back up to 100% after the test was over. Accounting for charging losses and what was left in the battery when we ended the test, we can assume that the truck’s usable capacity is somewhere in the neighborhood of 120 kWh.
Photo by Ryan Greger
Edmunds says
This is just the beginning of the Cybertruck story. With range extenders, tri-motor versions and software updates all in the pipeline, the 334-mile figure won’t be our final say on the matter. But at this moment, Elon’s Hail Mary promise of 500 miles is just as fictional now as it was when he said it in 2019.
We look forward to spending more time with the Tesla Cybertruck as we figure out its actual purpose in the current automotive landscape. Love it or hate it, this is one fascinating EV.