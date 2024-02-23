Update: Since publishing this article, we have verified that the Foundation Series Cybertruck on all-terrain tires is rated by Tesla as having 318 miles of range. Our original article was based on Tesla's publicly available range figure of 340 miles. The Cybertruck, therefore, actually exceeded its range estimates. We look forward to testing the 340-mile-rated Cybertruck on all-season tires with aero covers.

When the Tesla Cybertruck first rolled onto the stage more than four (!) years ago, it pretty much broke the internet. (Kind of like how the truck's designer broke the window.) After multiple delays and substantial speculation, Elon’s abstract pickup has finally been unleashed on public roads, meaning it's time for us to put it through the venerable Edmunds EV Range Test.

We tested a privately owned Tesla Cybertruck Foundation Series with all-terrain tires that was delivered to the owner in early February. Because it’s a more recent build, the truck did not ship with its boldly styled wheel covers, as Tesla is currently trying to fix a problem related to tire wear. The Cybertruck Foundation Series has two motors, all-wheel drive and 600 horsepower.

The EPA has not published an official Cybertruck range estimate. Our Edmunds EV Range Test is the most accurate independent range test to date.