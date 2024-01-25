- The 2024 Subaru Solterra charges faster than last year's model.
- EyeSight driver assistance suite is upgraded and features a hands-free assistance feature at low speeds.
- Deliveries of the 2024 Solterra will begin early this year.
2024 Subaru Solterra Charges Faster and Has More Features
The hands-free driving system is new for Subaru
Subaru launched its first all-electric vehicle, the Solterra, just last year in collaboration with Toyota. But neither the Solterra nor its Toyota bZ4X counterpart has been flying off dealer lots, so it comes as no surprise that Subaru is introducing new upgrades that make the 2024 version even more enticing.
At the top of the list is improved charging performance; Subaru says the lithium-ion battery can now charge from 10% to 80% in about 35 minutes. The 2023 model would take roughly an hour at a fast-charging station for the same result. Solterra owners in colder climates will also benefit from an updated battery conditioning system that can help charge the car up to 80 minutes faster in below-freezing temperatures, says Subaru. The Solterra's unique regenerative paddles remain, now framed by a redesigned squared-off steering wheel.
Am I Ready for an EV?
The Solterra's EyeSight driver-assistance system adds a front cross-traffic alert this year, along with "driver-supported, hands-free” driving at speeds of 25 mph or lower. In hands-free mode, drivers can activate a turn signal and the EV will change lanes automatically. This isn’t just a first for the Solterra, but a debut feature for Subaru's entire lineup.
Another new feature that matches the Subaru brand quite well is the addition of standard roof rails rated at up to 700 pounds of static load capacity. Subie fans who like to take their vehicles out overlanding could potentially assemble a tent on top of the roof and camp off the ground.
For a base Premium version of the Solterra, pricing starts at $46,430, including destination fees. Working up the trim range, the price of the Limited and Touring variants will retail for $49,840 and $53,340, respectively. Subaru says the 2024 Solterra qualifies for federal tax credits of up to $7,500 for some owners, a nice carrot to attract new customers that wasn't available on last year's model.
Edmunds says
Subaru has a handle on its customer base, and these improvements match the brand's target market very well.