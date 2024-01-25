Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. 2024 Subaru Solterra Charges Faster and Has More Features

2024 Subaru Solterra Charges Faster and Has More Features

The hands-free driving system is new for Subaru

2024 Subaru Solterra front
  • Kristin Shawby
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.
  • The 2024 Subaru Solterra charges faster than last year's model.
  • EyeSight driver assistance suite is upgraded and features a hands-free assistance feature at low speeds.
  • Deliveries of the 2024 Solterra will begin early this year.

Subaru launched its first all-electric vehicle, the Solterra, just last year in collaboration with Toyota. But neither the Solterra nor its Toyota bZ4X counterpart has been flying off dealer lots, so it comes as no surprise that Subaru is introducing new upgrades that make the 2024 version even more enticing.

At the top of the list is improved charging performance; Subaru says the lithium-ion battery can now charge from 10% to 80% in about 35 minutes. The 2023 model would take roughly an hour at a fast-charging station for the same result. Solterra owners in colder climates will also benefit from an updated battery conditioning system that can help charge the car up to 80 minutes faster in below-freezing temperatures, says Subaru. The Solterra's unique regenerative paddles remain, now framed by a redesigned squared-off steering wheel.

Search EV tax credits and rebates in your area
See Electric Vehicle Rebates

Am I Ready for an EV?

EV ownership works best if you can charge (240V) at home or at work This typically means a 240V home installation, but you could also have a similar setup at your office or other places your car is already parked for several hours each day. Don't expect a regular household outlet (120V) to suffice unless you've got a plug-in hybrid, in which case overnight charging at home is feasible.
If you can’t charge at home, charging at a charging station could take at least 10x longer than at a gas station With public charging infrastructure still in its infancy, the user experience can be maddeningly inconsistent. Tesla owners tend to rave about the reliability and speed of the company's proprietary Supercharger stations, but rival DC fast options have thus far been plagued by technical issues and overcrowding. It's an evolving landscape and our best advice is to do your research on the available options for the EV you want to buy.
Adding a 240V home charging system could cost up to $1,600 or more If your existing electrical service can handle the additional demands of EV charging, you may be able to add Level 2 charging at home for less than a grand, including installation. But your costs will multiply if you need to upgrade your electrical panel or add a dedicated circuit.
24MY_Solterra_Int_3.jpg

The Solterra's EyeSight driver-assistance system adds a front cross-traffic alert this year, along with "driver-supported, hands-free” driving at speeds of 25 mph or lower. In hands-free mode, drivers can activate a turn signal and the EV will change lanes automatically. This isn’t just a first for the Solterra, but a debut feature for Subaru's entire lineup.

24MY_Solterra_10.jpg

Another new feature that matches the Subaru brand quite well is the addition of standard roof rails rated at up to 700 pounds of static load capacity. Subie fans who like to take their vehicles out overlanding could potentially assemble a tent on top of the roof and camp off the ground.

For a base Premium version of the Solterra, pricing starts at $46,430, including destination fees. Working up the trim range, the price of the Limited and Touring variants will retail for $49,840 and $53,340, respectively. Subaru says the 2024 Solterra qualifies for federal tax credits of up to $7,500 for some owners, a nice carrot to attract new customers that wasn't available on last year's model.

Edmunds says

Subaru has a handle on its customer base, and these improvements match the brand's target market very well.

Kristin Shawby

Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.

Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid
Learn More at MitsubishiCars.com 
2024 Chevrolet Blazer
Learn more 

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model