Subaru launched its first all-electric vehicle, the Solterra, just last year in collaboration with Toyota. But neither the Solterra nor its Toyota bZ4X counterpart has been flying off dealer lots, so it comes as no surprise that Subaru is introducing new upgrades that make the 2024 version even more enticing.

At the top of the list is improved charging performance; Subaru says the lithium-ion battery can now charge from 10% to 80% in about 35 minutes. The 2023 model would take roughly an hour at a fast-charging station for the same result. Solterra owners in colder climates will also benefit from an updated battery conditioning system that can help charge the car up to 80 minutes faster in below-freezing temperatures, says Subaru. The Solterra's unique regenerative paddles remain, now framed by a redesigned squared-off steering wheel.