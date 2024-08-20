The Only Thing Astronomical About Ram's Lunar Editions Are the Towing Figures

Ram is introducing new Lunar variants for the 2500 Power Wagon and Rebel heavy-duty trucks inspired by our closest celestial neighbor. The Power Wagon and Rebel Lunar Editions follow up on last year’s Lunar model for the Ram 1500 and feature a special Ceramic Grey paint with black graphics down the side of each truck. Additional features for the Lunar packages include tow mirrors, body-color badging, LED headlights and taillights, plus 17-inch black wheels for the Power Wagon and 20-inch black wheels for the Rebel.

The Rebel Lunar is powered by Ram’s 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel with 370 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque, while the Power Wagon makes use of the automaker’s 6.4-Hemi V8 with 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft. The truck’s hefty tow ratings, while no different from equivalent non-Lunar models, help make up for the lack of celestial tie-ins — the Power Wagon will tow up to 10,610 pounds, with the Rebel HD pulling an impressive 14,900 pounds. The pair of trucks see interior updates in their Lunar configurations as well, though none really reflect the astrological theme. Both models benefit from blue stitching and black leather with Ram TRX-inspired accents on the door cards, instrument panel and console. Each truck also gets its own die-cast metal badge with the model name in satin chrome lettering. Ram includes a wireless charging pad as well.

The Lunar versions of both HD trucks are already available for order now, with pricing starting at $75,205 for the Power Wagon Lunar and $85,490 for the Rebel HD Lunar (including $1,995 in destination charges).