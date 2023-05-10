- Ram 1500 Rebel and TRX Lunar Editions arrive this spring in "extremely limited" quantities.
- Each truck is finished in Lunar Edition-exclusive Ceramic Gray paint with unique exterior graphics.
- Additional details include gloss-black alloy wheels, blue interior stitching and flat-bottom steering wheel.
- Sales of Ram's Lunar Edition trucks begin this spring.
2023 Ram 1500 Rebel and TRX Lunar Editions Launched Into Pickup Truck Orbit
The limited-edition Ram 1500 Rebel and TRX Lunar Editions sport Ceramic Gray paint, unique graphics and black alloy wheels
Ram is keeping busy by releasing even more limited-edition versions of its popular 1500 full-size pickup truck. Blasting off this spring are the new 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel and TRX Lunar Editions, each of which comes with a Ceramic Gray paint job, unique exterior graphics and black-painted 18-inch alloy wheels. The relatively subdued palette is in stark contrast to eye-searing hues used on recent other special-edition Ram trucks, including the 2023 Ram TRX Havoc finished in Baja Yellow and the 2022 Ram TRX Ignition that sported fittingly titled Ignition Orange paint.
Starting at $72,205, including the destination charge, the Rebel Lunar Edition is powered by the 5.7-liter eTorque Hemi V8 mild hybrid. True to Ram special-edition heritage, the exterior also features unique graphics designed specifically for the Lunar Edition models. The off-road-themed Rebel Lunar Edition is also equipped with the Level 2 option package.
This package includes add-ons like an onboard Wi-Fi hot spot, navigation, heated front seats, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, heated steering wheel, power-adjustable driver's seat, remote engine start, and front and rear parking sensors. The latter could be especially handy for squeezing this hulking pickup truck into snug spots without risking its fancy space-themed paint job.
As for the mighty TRX Lunar Edition, it gets down the road (quickly!) thanks to the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 under its helipad-sized hood. With 702 horsepower on tap, this four-wheel-drive behemoth is basically a muscle car that happens to have a cargo bed attached at the back. Starting at $108,340, the TRX Lunar Edition features a flat-bottom steering wheel finished in leather and carbon fiber, along with bright blue interior stitching on the seats, center console and dashboard.
Similar to the Rebel variant, the TRX Lunar Edition also gets a bevy of attractive options thrown in for free — well, if you politely overlook this truck's six-figure asking price. These include carbon-fiber interior trim, a panoramic sunroof, beadlock-capable 18-inch black alloy wheels, and the TRX's otherwise optional Level 2 option package. Among a long list of features that make up this package, highlights include a blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic warning system, a surround-view parking camera, a head-up instrument display, heated and ventilated seats, the 19-speaker Harman Kardon stereo and interior ambient lighting.
Edmunds says
The Ram 1500 Rebel and TRX Lunar Editions have fancier paint, wild decals, and loads of added comfort and safety features. If you gravitate toward the moon-themed color and don't mind the hefty asking prices, act fast because Ram says each will be built in "extremely limited quantities."