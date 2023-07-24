Driven: 2024 E-Class Keeps the Luxury and Adds Even More Tech

The E-Class has been a perennial favorite among luxury-sedan buyers, and it currently sits comfortably at the top of our rankings of Luxury Midsize Sedans. The Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series are both capable, comfortable and capacious, but we think the E-Class is the best all-rounder in the segment. For 2024, the E-Class is all-new and looks to maintain its top spot.

The new E-Class starts with the same platform that underpins the (also recently redesigned) C-Class and GLC SUV. The exterior looks are well in line with what Mercedes has been doing with its other all-new cars. The new E-Class is next-generation, but the changes are iterative rather than revolutionary. The rear end is most recognizably E-Class and looks relatively similar to the current car's backside (apart from the distinct three-pointed star taillight elements).

Compared to the outgoing E-Class, the new car is similarly proportioned as well. The wheelbase is just 0.87 inch longer, for a total of 116.6 inches, but that's the only change to the car's dimensions. Even though the front and rear tracks (the distance between the center of wheels at either the front or back of the car) are slightly wider, other measurements like length, width and height are all unchanged. That means you can expect slightly more rear legroom (a lack of which was one of the few issues we had with the old car), as well as a slightly larger trunk, but you won't have to worry about it being any trickier to park.