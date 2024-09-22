We Can't Stop Road-Tripping Our Long-Term 2024 Mazda CX-90

Our long term 2024 Mazda CX-90 isn't the best version of this particular Mazda. We've already done a deep dive into the powertrain, and it's safe to say we'd much prefer the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six version thanks to its smoother power delivery, more enjoyable engine harmonics, and the lack of complication that really hampers our plug-in hybrid. But even though we've made our minds up about the plug-in hybrid, one thing is for sure:

Our team can't stop driving it

We've put nearly 17,000 miles on the odometer (16,667 as of this writing) in just seven months. For a little perspective, the average American puts about 13,500 miles on their car per year. At this rate we're likely to more than double that by the time our 12 months with the big red Mazda is up. Why? Our CX-90 is, simply put, the road-trip king of our long term fleet at the moment. I say at the moment because, we're always welcoming in new goodness, and you should check out everything we've been running for the last year (or more) right here.

Managing editor Keith Buglewicz sat himself behind the wheel of our CX-90 for 4,000 miles, which means he had plenty of time to deliberate. On his way back from Arkansas where he observed the once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse in March of this year he said "It was when we were heading home after the eclipse that I really appreciated the Mazda's chassis tuning. Arkansas has some absolutely stellar twisty two-lane roads snaking between its towns, and the CX-90 felt right at home. … I don't want to oversell it; it's not like a seven-passenger Miata or something. But for a big vehicle with decent passenger and cargo space, it was surprisingly fun."