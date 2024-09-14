Skip to main content

2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club Tested: Little Updates Keep the Fun Alive

Mazda's two-seater continues to offer plenty of bang for the buck

2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club driving
  • The 2024 Miata gets a few updates, including a retuned power steering system.
  • Club models get a tweaked limited-slip differential and Track stability control setting.
  • The mechanical updates don't make a huge difference, but that's fine — the Miata continues to be an incredibly fun little car.

The Mazda MX-5 Miata has been the epitome of affordable automotive amusement since its inception. For 2024, Mazda gave its roadster a few nice updates but, most importantly, has kept intact the good attributes that have always made this car so thrilling.

The MX-5 Miata does not come with crazy horsepower or super-sharp handling but, man, does this thing make you feel like a million bucks when you hit a winding road and rev its engine to its limits. The 2.0-liter inline-four produces 181 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque, which is the same as before. In our testing, the Miata RF Club accelerates to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds and completes the quarter mile in 14.8 seconds at 92.9 mph. Those are definitely not startling numbers in today's realm of performance cars, but that doesn’t matter because what makes the Miata special is how it moves.

The Miata is light; this RF Club is one of the heaviest specs, yet it still weighs just 2,437 pounds. This car offers all sorts of vibrant but controllable body movements, which make it feel quick and agile and a lot of fun. You can feel everything the Miata is doing, and what it lacks in precision, it makes up for with playful antics. This is the Miata's hallmark.

2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF interior

Aside from some cosmetic and tech updates, including restyled headlights and a larger touchscreen inside the cabin, the 2024 Miata has a few mechanical upgrades. All MX-5 Miata models come with a retuned power steering rack with less internal friction. Feedback through the wheel is as excellent as ever, but now there’s less effort required when steering and more weight on center. Every move is predictable and the steering feels more settled in your hands midcorner.

In addition, all Club models have an updated limited-slip differential that helps prevent oversteer by quickly distributing torque across the rear axle. The 2024 Club also adds a DSC-Track setting, which raises the threshold of the dynamic stability control system and gives you a sweet spot between the full-on and full-off modes. Honestly, these changes don't make a substantial difference while driving around our handling track. But that's not to disparage the upgrades because the Miata is still a great driver's car. You still get all the same slidey fun as before.

Off the track, the Miata is a pleasant commuter. The RF Club's suspension is stiff but not so much that it'll ruin your daily drive. Longer treks might be a chore, though. The Club also comes with Brembo front brakes that, along with the Miata's insubstantial weight, truly make stopping on a dime a reality. In our testing, the Miata comes to a halt in just 119 feet from 60 mph.

2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF rear 3/4

Pricing for the updated Miata starts at $30,170 for a base Sport with the soft top. The RF comes online in fancier Grand Touring trim at $38,195. (Both prices include destination.) The most expensive variant is the RF Club, and optioned with Zircon Sand paint ($450) like this test car, it costs $41,845. It's a little crazy to think a Miata can cost almost $42,000 these days, yet it's still one of the most fun-to-drive cars you can buy at this price point.

The Miata's excellence isn't communicated by its specs or stats, but instead through the actual driving experience. This two-seater roadster does everything well without the need for crazy power or razor-sharp dynamics. Even with these updates, the Miata is the same great sports car it's always been.

2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF front 3/4
