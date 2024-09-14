2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club Tested: Little Updates Keep the Fun Alive

The Mazda MX-5 Miata has been the epitome of affordable automotive amusement since its inception. For 2024, Mazda gave its roadster a few nice updates but, most importantly, has kept intact the good attributes that have always made this car so thrilling.

The MX-5 Miata does not come with crazy horsepower or super-sharp handling but, man, does this thing make you feel like a million bucks when you hit a winding road and rev its engine to its limits. The 2.0-liter inline-four produces 181 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque, which is the same as before. In our testing, the Miata RF Club accelerates to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds and completes the quarter mile in 14.8 seconds at 92.9 mph. Those are definitely not startling numbers in today's realm of performance cars, but that doesn’t matter because what makes the Miata special is how it moves.

The Miata is light; this RF Club is one of the heaviest specs, yet it still weighs just 2,437 pounds. This car offers all sorts of vibrant but controllable body movements, which make it feel quick and agile and a lot of fun. You can feel everything the Miata is doing, and what it lacks in precision, it makes up for with playful antics. This is the Miata's hallmark.