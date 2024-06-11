The 2025 Mazda 3 lineup expands to include a new 2.5 S model for the hatchback, which will become this body style’s base trim level. The 2.5 S hatch starts at $26,135 (including the $1,185 destination fee). Deliveries of the five-door begin this summer, with the sedan coming in the early fall.

Regardless of body style, the 2025 Mazda 3 2.5 S is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic gearbox drives the front wheels. The introductory trim is equipped with a long list of standard features that includes LED headlights, black cloth upholstery, and an 8.8-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Every model also comes with lane departure warning, lane keeping assistance, automatic high-beam control, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert.

Upper trim levels receive technology improvements for 2025. The 2.5 S Select Sport and higher grades now get Alexa Built-in, which lets the driver use Amazon's voice assistant to adjust the cabin temperature, change radio stations, and control supported smart home devices.

In addition, the 2.5 S Premium and 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus trim levels get the new Mazda Online Navigation feature. It supports over-the-air map updates and improved route guidance.

The 2025 Mazda 3’s starting price is actually a bit less than last year. The entry-level sedan is now $25,135, versus $25,355 (after a $1,185 destination fee) for the same model in 2024.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Mazda 3 is slightly more expensive than before at the top of the range. For example, the 250-horsepower Turbo Premium Plus hatchback is now $38,135 instead of $37,835 last year.

There are no powertrain or drivetrain changes for the 2025 Mazda 3. Buyers continue to have the option of getting a 2.5-liter turbocharged making 250 hp and 320 lb-ft on premium fuel on the Carbon Turbo and Premium Plus trim levels. Folks who prefer a six-speed manual gearbox can still get it exclusively on the 2.5 S Premium grade. The Carbon Edition, Carbon Turbo and Turbo Premium Plus come with all-wheel drive, while the other trims are front-wheel-drive.