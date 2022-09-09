Jeep Avenger Could Work In America, But It's Not Coming

That's a bit of a letdown because well-priced EVs are still few and far between. The Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Bolt are two of the most obvious examples when it comes to truly affordable electric cars. And while Jeep hasn't announced the price of the Avenger for the European market yet, its size leads us to believe that it would start below the $30,000 mark. So we're left scratching our heads as to why Jeep wouldn't want to get the jump on upcoming cars like the Chevrolet Equinox EV and steal a little market share from Nissan in the U.S.

It certainly looks the part. Its seven-slat front grille, chunky fenders and high-riding stance all scream Jeep. It's far more muscular than the seriously blobby Bolt and Leaf, and Jeep's tougher-looking designs have resonated with its hardcore fanbase for decades. It looks perfectly tailored to tackle the urban jungle, and that's exactly what the Avenger was built to do. But if you want to go even further afield, Jeep says "this new SUV will offer impressive ground clearance, breakover and approach angles for its segment." Plus it promises a modern interior and fresh tech.